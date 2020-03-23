Covid-19: Karnataka cashew makers’ body asks growers not to panic

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
The Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers’ Association (KCMA) has advised cashew growers not to panic due to coronavirus outbreak in the country and has assured them that cashew would be bought from them at fair prices as soon as the virus impact subsides.
Subraya Pai, President of KCMA, said the industry is aware that this is the peak raw cashew nut harvest season in Karnataka and neighbouring States. The Karnataka government has advised the factories to run at 50 per cent capacity or remain shut.
As most of the processing units are located in the districts declared for lockdown, they are unable to perform their regular business operations such as procuring and drying of raw cashew nut, processing them to cashew kernels, and exports.
He requested cashew farmers and raw cashew traders to sun-dry raw cashew nuts for two days, and store them in jute bags, and keep them in dry and ventilated areas.
The above post-harvest treatment will help stop deterioration of quality of raw cashew nut and retain its true value.
Stating that the prices of the produce have crashed now because of Covid-19, he said: “Instead of trying to sell in this distress situation, we advise the farmers not to panic and hold it for some more time.”
The industry assures to buy produce from farmers at fair prices as soon as the impact of Covid-19 subsides and business operations normalise across the world, he said, adding: “We seek your cooperation now and equally assure to lend our support when things normalise.”
Referring to the extremely challenging times in business due to outbreak of Covid-19, Pai said most of the operations of sales and exports have been disrupted. These are crucial times where the industry needs to balance its attention towards consumers, producers and also the safety of the employees.
