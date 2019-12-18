Kerala plantation workers to get wage hike

Clean facts
Workers in Kerala's plantation sector are all set to receive a wage increase of Rs 52 per day as the Plantation Labour Committee has decided to hike wages in the tea, rubber, cardamom and coffee sectors.
The wage increase will be effective from January 1, 2019. However, the interim relief given to workers from February this year will be adjusted and the arrears will be distributed before March 31, 2020.
A decision to this effect was taken at the Plantation Labour Committee’s meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram under the chairmanship of the State Labour Minister, T.P. Ramakrishnan, where members of the Association of Planters of Kerala (APK), trade union leaders representing the workers and state government officials were present.
The meeting also took note of the crisis being faced by the plantation sector in the state, especially after the two floods in 2018 and 2019, and the subsequent landslides.
Under the new wage agreement, the wages of tea workers has been enhanced to Rs 380.38 from the current level of Rs 328.38. This increase in basic salary, coupled with other statutory benefits, will be around Rs 600 per month.
For the rubber sector, the new salary will be Rs 460.40 from the existing Rs 408.40. The total emoluments with other statutory benefits will be Rs 723 per month. The wages of cardamom workers has been increased to Rs 409.38 from Rs 357.38 per month and the total salary combined with all the statutory benefits would come to Rs 642.73 per month. In the coffee sector, the new wages will be Rs 385.38 from the existing Rs 333.38 per kg. The total emoluments would come to Rs 602 per kg.
“The plantation industry is going through one of its worst financial crisis. However, as responsible employers, we are committed to improving the life of workers and have agreed to provide a wage increase so as to meet the aspirations of the workforce even in these difficult times,” said B.P. Kariappa, Chairman, APK.
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Ecolab Country Head and Managing Director, Mukund Vasudevan, explains how his company does this
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...