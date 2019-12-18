Kerala plantation workers to get wage hike

Workers in Kerala's plantation sector are all set to receive a wage increase of Rs 52 per day as the Plantation Labour Committee has decided to hike wages in the tea, rubber, cardamom and coffee sectors.

The wage increase will be effective from January 1, 2019. However, the interim relief given to workers from February this year will be adjusted and the arrears will be distributed before March 31, 2020.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Plantation Labour Committee’s meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram under the chairmanship of the State Labour Minister, T.P. Ramakrishnan, where members of the Association of Planters of Kerala (APK), trade union leaders representing the workers and state government officials were present.

The meeting also took note of the crisis being faced by the plantation sector in the state, especially after the two floods in 2018 and 2019, and the subsequent landslides.

Under the new wage agreement, the wages of tea workers has been enhanced to Rs 380.38 from the current level of Rs 328.38. This increase in basic salary, coupled with other statutory benefits, will be around Rs 600 per month.

For the rubber sector, the new salary will be Rs 460.40 from the existing Rs 408.40. The total emoluments with other statutory benefits will be Rs 723 per month. The wages of cardamom workers has been increased to Rs 409.38 from Rs 357.38 per month and the total salary combined with all the statutory benefits would come to Rs 642.73 per month. In the coffee sector, the new wages will be Rs 385.38 from the existing Rs 333.38 per kg. The total emoluments would come to Rs 602 per kg.

“The plantation industry is going through one of its worst financial crisis. However, as responsible employers, we are committed to improving the life of workers and have agreed to provide a wage increase so as to meet the aspirations of the workforce even in these difficult times,” said B.P. Kariappa, Chairman, APK.