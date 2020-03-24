Kerala’s shut-down hits pepper trade

Pepper market in Kochi was closed due to the absence of activities in the primary and terminal markets following the shut-down announced by the State Government to counter the virus threat.

However, the trade is very much worried and concerned over the developments in the Tamil Nadu border for denying entry to vehicles. Even vehicles carrying vegetables are forbidden. Similarly, trucks loaded with spices are being denied entry both for inward and outward journey, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

He sought the immediate intervention of the Kerala Government to ease the scenario as crew members in these trucks are facing greater difficulties due to limited facilities in the borders.