Kochi tea prices rule steady on Supplyco’s support

Active support by Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation helped the Kochi tea auction market to remain steady, especially for lower varieties this week.

The market also witnessed improved arrivals at 43,336 kg in CTC dust in sale 10, thanks to summer showers in the high ranges. However, packers and local buyers' procurement remained subdued because of the continuing instability in upcountry markets. Many packers operated on a fixed price level up to ₹185 per kg, traders said.

Also read: Tea prices continue downhill on subdued buying, ample supplies

Apart from the premium brands, good and medium liquoring varieties remained steady to firm. Major blenders participated on a fixed average, said Cecil Jose of Encil Global Beverages.

Premium range

The auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said the market for high-priced teas was lower by ₹2 to 5. As the sale progressed, popular marks of Kerala and good liquoring tea was dearer by ₹5 to ₹10, especially towards the close.

The CTC dust market witnessed strong demand and 93 per cent of the offered quantity was sold. The average price realised was up by ₹166 compared with ₹165 in the previous week.

The orthodox dust market was dearer by ₹3-5 on an offered quantity of 11,500 kg.

Leaf category

In the leaf category, prices of several varieties declined due to the lack of export orders. Exporters to CIS countries and West Asia lent only fair support, especially for orthodox varieties. The market was steady to firm and sometimes dearer for select best Nilgiri brokens and whole leaf. The quantity offered was 2,05,950 kg and the average price realization was down at ₹155 compared to ₹163 in the previous week.

The demand was fair for CTC leaf with improved upcountry buying. The quantity offered was 67,500 kg and the market was steady to firm and sometimes dearer.