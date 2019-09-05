Kochi to host India International Seafood Show after 12 years

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) is organising the 22nd edition of India International Seafood Show (IISS) at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Kochi from February 7 to 9 next year.

This biennial show, re-visiting Kochi after a span of 12 years, will provide an Ideal platform for an interaction between Indian Exporters and overseas importers of Indian marine products, an opportunity for display and sale for manufacturers and suppliers of processing machinery, packaging systems, processing ingredient dealers and cold chain systems and also an opening for service providers like the logistics and certifying/testing segments..

IISS 2020 will highlight the technological advances and sustainable practices followed in seafood processing sector in India.

The 22nd edition will have technical sessions by national and international experts. IISS 2020 will have over 250 stalls spread over 7,000 square metres (sq m), showcasing a wide range of products based on automated and IT aided technology, and energy efficient systems for value addition.

The delegates would include seafood processors, buyers and stakeholders from other related sectors representing firms from India and aboard. It is also planned to have buyer delegations from countries focused on mutual tie-ups in the area of seafood processing and value addition.