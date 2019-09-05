Kochi to host India International Seafood Show after 12 years

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) is organising the 22nd edition of India International Seafood Show (IISS) at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Kochi from February 7 to 9 next year.
This biennial show, re-visiting Kochi after a span of 12 years, will provide an Ideal platform for an interaction between Indian Exporters and overseas importers of Indian marine products, an opportunity for display and sale for manufacturers and suppliers of processing machinery, packaging systems, processing ingredient dealers and cold chain systems and also an opening for service providers like the logistics and certifying/testing segments..
IISS 2020 will highlight the technological advances and sustainable practices followed in seafood processing sector in India.
The 22nd edition will have technical sessions by national and international experts. IISS 2020 will have over 250 stalls spread over 7,000 square metres (sq m), showcasing a wide range of products based on automated and IT aided technology, and energy efficient systems for value addition.
The delegates would include seafood processors, buyers and stakeholders from other related sectors representing firms from India and aboard. It is also planned to have buyer delegations from countries focused on mutual tie-ups in the area of seafood processing and value addition.
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The original big phone now has an icing of new features making it even more powerful and productive
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...