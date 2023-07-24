In a significant boost to innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of fisheries, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has secured a grant of ₹10 crore from NITI Aayog.

The grant aims to establish India’s first Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) in the field of fisheries at the University, fostering a culture of innovation and technological advancement. AIC initiative is part of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), which seeks to encourage a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across various sectors in India.

KUFOS, under the guidance of Radhika Rajasree, Professor, and Head of the Department of Fish Processing Technology, will spearhead this transformative project as its Principal Investigator.

T Pradeepkumar, Vice-Chancellor, Kufos, said, “This grant is a testament to the significance of our work in the field of fisheries and ocean studies. The Atal Incubation Centre will serve as a hub for innovation, encouraging young minds to develop cutting-edge technologies and solutions for the challenges faced by our marine ecosystems and fishing communities.”

The AIC at KUFOS will be dedicated to promoting research, technological advancement, and entrepreneurship in fisheries and allied sectors. By providing a nurturing environment for start-ups and innovative projects in the region, it aims to drive progress in the fisheries industry.

The AIC will foster collaborations between academia, industry, and the government, encouraging knowledge transfer and commercialisation of research outcomes. Moreover, it will play a pivotal role in job creation, providing an enabling environment for start-ups and entrepreneurs to flourish.

With the support of the NITI Aayog grant, Kufos is poised to lead the way in driving positive change and sustainable development in the fisheries sector, press release said.