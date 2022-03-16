KVK develops organic fish manure ‘Fishlizer’ to boost kitchen gardening

Organic fish manure developed by two women entrepreneurs who are trained by Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra is all set to hit the market with a brand name ‘Fishlizer’.

Two housewives Sini Sha from Cherai and Ivy Jose from Munambam set up their own startups named Lachoos Malsyavalam and Ivees Agro Hub respectively adopting KVK’s technology for producing organic manure using the wastes from fish markets.

The initiative is an outcome of a series of training programmes provided by the KVK aimed at promoting startups in producing manure on a commercial scale. The Krishi Vigyan Kendra functioning under Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute provides technology backstopping to the women for producing the manure and supporting them to market, said Shinoj Subramanian, Head of the KVK.

“In order to ensure the quality of the product, the KVK team will regularly visit the start-up units for monitoring”, he said. The women will initially sell the product by post and using online delivery options.

Organic manure with nutrients

The manure is one of the best options for crops especially vegetables to increase productivity as it is developed by mixing fish wastes with coco peat and converting it into organic manure using a microbial mix, Subramanian said.

“In addition to nutrients, this fish fertiliser that is processed through aerobic composting contains a good number of microbes which are very beneficial to the soil. Since it is developed using the microbial mix, the manure will not produce a foul smell. Nutrients contained in the fish could fully be utilized as the coco peat in the product prevents leaching as it absorbs water content in fish”, said P Sreeletha, Subject Matter Specialist of KVK.

The fish manure offers good results as marine fish contains increased levels of nitrogen and microbial elements which would improve growth of vegetables, Shinoj Subramannian said adding that fish manure treatment would reduce the use of cow dung powder and compost in kitchen gardening.

The organic manure from fish wastes was developed in tandem with the central government’s Swachh Bharat campaign. A packet of one kg costs ₹60.