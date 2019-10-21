Lack of clarity on cotton crop numbers keeps trade puzzled

Asus ROG Phone 2: Your gaming-plus phone
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
Amid uncertainty on the crop condition and fearing a strong market reaction to trade-sensitive numbers, the Cotton Association of India (CAI) — the apex cotton trade body — refrained from announcing its crop numbers at the Cotton India 2019 conference last week.
The trade, however, believes that a good monsoon across the cotton growing regions spread across multiple States has brightened the prospects for a good crop for the 2019-20 season. The US Agriculture Department (USDA) has projected India’s cotton crop at a record 390 lakh bales (each of 170 kg), way above last year’s output of 312 lakh bales.
The CAI, while maintaining its 2018-19 crop estimate at 312 lakh bales, projected a carry-over stock of 23.50 lakh bales. However, going by the experts’ views, the crop and stock numbers over the years appear to have some statistical calculation error.
It requires decision makers’ attention because the ground reality and the estimates often fail to match. Last year’s decade-low output has failed to create any major impact on the stock position as well as on the prices. This creates a curious case for the trade to understand.
“The crop condition is good and we expect the crop to be around 390 lakh bales. The only concern is that with a higher crop, CCI will begin MSP purchase operations,” said J Thulasidharan, President, Indian Cotton Federation, told BusinessLine. “Once that begins, the domestic prices will get a lift. But globally there is not much of an increase in consumption as expected. Therefore, if local prices rise, Indian mills will move to buy from overseas and we may see increased imports despite a higher crop,” he said.
Thulasidharan added that the situation in the world’s largest fibre producer is no different from the global surplus production scenario. “With the trade war and slowdown in the global economy consumption across cotton consuming countries would remain flat. Due to these factors, global prices would be below our MSP rates,” he said.
This global price situation is likely to create a favourable ground for Indian importers.
Notably, raw cotton prices have already started dipping ahead of full-fledged of arrivals. Cotton prices at the Rajkot markets have touched ₹3,400 a quintal against the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹5,255 for Kharif 2019-20.
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
The Airtel Xstream stick is essentially an Airtel branded Chromecast-like product with the additional benefit ...
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains