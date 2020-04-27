Largesse to unorganised tea workers

Unorganised workers in the tea trade, including porters engaged in loading and unloading of tea bags and those working in tea trading organisations and tea shops, especially the daily wage earners in Coonoor and surrounding places, who are without income since the lockdown, are benefiting from the philanthropy of non-tea trading organisations as well.

Coonoor Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar, Tasildhar Kuppuraj and other officials handed over bags containing essential items to them.

“Tea industry and trade is the backbone of the economy of the Nilgiris but as much as there are permanent employees, thousands are indirectly dependent on this sector. For them, there is no fixed monthly income,” Ramesh Chander, President, The Nilgiris Small Tea Growers’ Association, told Business Line.