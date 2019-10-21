Live Stock Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 12:59:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Bangalore(Kar)6650.0037517100.0018000180002.86
Honnali(Kar)6320.00-22.9338940.00900013000-28.00
Nanjangud(Kar)2500.00NC10000.0095009750-13.64
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.00-2013000.001000012000-23.08
Chintamani(Kar)1250.004.174900.001200012000-
Senjeri(TN)54.509234.6022502250-18.18
Margao(Ker)20.02300.4107.3012601260-
Natham(TN)10.00100190.001800180012.50
Elumathur(TN)8.3611.9196.6825892339-4.46
Gopalpatti(TN)8.00NC172.00160016006.67
Negamam(TN)4.50NC81.00275027503.77
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.20NC21.2033003400NC
Thondamuthur(TN)2.50-44.4455.0024002400-15.79
Muthur(TN)2.00-66.6738.0025102315-8.23
Published on October 21, 2019
TOPICS
animals and livestock