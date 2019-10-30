Live Stock Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:36:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Bangalore(Kar)6900.00-25.4159200.001650016500-5.71
Channagiri(Kar)101.00-54.714514.0032575320712.29
Holalkere(Kar)99.004850436.003190025000-0.28
Shillong(Meh)20.00NC1060.001700018000-5.56
Gopalpatti(TN)16.00NC300.00160016006.67
Vazhapadi(TN)12.5093.837.90222022004.23
Eathamozhi(TN)9.00-18.002900--
Margao(Ker)7.7155.44147.3012951295-
Madathukulam(TN)6.60-41.07351.20260026004.42
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC296.0018001800NC
Monday Market(TN)6.00-12.002900--
Negamam(TN)5.40NC111.60275027503.77
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC286.00295029507.27
Taliparamba(Ker)4.5012.5105.4029002800-7.94
Vadaseri(TN)3.00-6.002900--17.14
Valpol(ASM)2.0420094.8221100211005.50
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC16.00240002100020.00
Taliparamba(Ker)2.00-9.09105.402320023000-1.28
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00-16.002900--19.44
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.80NC25.40340034003.03
Tura(Meh)0.8541.6710.7075007500-
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC231.602200022000-
Dadengiri(Meh)0.60-604.2075007500-
Published on October 30, 2019
TOPICS
animals and livestock