Live Stock Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:28:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
K.R.Nagar(Kar)40.00471.43154.001895020076-
Mumbai(Mah)8.003006400.00330003300017.86
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.505053.0024000270004.35
Dadengiri(Meh)1.201006.6085007500-
Valpol(Ker)1.0212.09111.38227002220022.70
Payyannur(Ker)0.70NC239.482600026000-
Published on November 27, 2019
animals and livestock