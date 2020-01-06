Live Stock Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Valpol(Ker)2.52-5.0420500--
Taliparamba(Ker)2.40-4.8024700--
Payyannur(Ker)0.88-1.7625000--
Published on January 06, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock