Live Stock Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:24:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Valpol(TN)3.86-50.8944.561050010500-13.22
Published on May 07, 2020
