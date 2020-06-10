Live Stock Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 03:54:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Kadur(Kar)219.00-438.005500--
Manjeswaram(Ker)60.00100580.00295502955022.61
Siddapur(Kar)30.00-11.76262.00216892126938.16
Shillong(Meh)6.00-72.73568.00155001300010.71
Kundapura(Kar)2.00-4.0029300--
Hen
Panisagar(Tri)120.00300510.00500550-
Masmara(Tri)15.00NC390.00325325-
Published on June 10, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.