Low turnout for groundnut MSP procurement as market prices rule high

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
With the market price for groundnut hovering above the minimum support price (MSP), farmers in Gujarat are preferring to sell in the open market than participate in the procurement process.
Evidently, out of the 2,65,558 farmers who have registered online to participate in the MSP procurement process initiated by the State government, only 3,602 farmers had availed of the facility till November 15. Notably, the procurement process will continue for 90 days since the start of the process from November 11.
However, farmer sources revealed that market prices of groundnut have improved in the past fortnight and are quoting in the range of ₹4,800 per quintal to as high as ₹6,080 per quintal at markets in Saurashtra including prominent ones at Rajkot, Jamnagar, Gondal. The arrivals in Gondal market crossed one lakh quintal.
The Centre has fixed the MSP for the oilseed at ₹5,550 per quintal for the season 2021-22.
Gujarat Agriculture Minister, Raghavji Patel, on Tuesday informed that the procurement of kharif crops including oilseeds is being undertaken in the State under the Centre’s Price Support Scheme (PSS). The Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation is the nodal agency for the procurement process for groundnut, moong, urad and soybean.
“So far today, 2,65,558 farmers have registered to participate in groundnut procurement, 182 farmers for moong, 382 for urad and 321 for soybean,” Patel. He also noted that the market prices of good quality groundnut were ruling higher than the market price in the current market situation.
As per the Central procurement guidelines, each farmer can sell up to 2,500 kg of groundnut on a single day.
Notably, trade bodies have estimated Gujarat’s groundnut crop at 38.55 lakh tonnes for the year 2021-22, up by 8.74 per cent from 35.45 lakh tonnes recorded in the previous year. The average yield per hectare is expected to be sharply higher at 2020 kg per hectare against 1,715 kg last year on better and timely rainfall.
As per the State government’s first advanced estimate, groundnut output for the State is likely to be at 39.94 lakh tonnes for the year 2021-22 as against 39.86 lakh tonnes in the previous year.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...