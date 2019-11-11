Lower crop, lack of MEIS to pull down soyameal exports, says trade body

Start-up Infurnia raises ₹1.4 crore
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
India’s soyameal exports for the oil year 2019-20, starting October, may see a sharp decline on lower availability of the oilseed for crushing and higher prices, a trade body has said.
“We are expecting a severe decline in exports,” said DN Pathak, Executive Director, The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA).
Indian soyameal is expensive in the world market. In addition to a lower crop, the lack of clarity in continuation of the incentive under the MEIS scheme is hurting export order bookings, he added.
SOPA has pegged the soymeal exports for 2019-20 at 10 lakh tonnes, a sharp decline from the previous year’s 21.79 lakh tonnes.
SOPA, which has projected a 20 per cent dip in soybean output this year, seesa higher decline in soymeal exports due to these issues.
“They (the government) are neither giving it, nor withdrawing it or denying it. From August 1, the Government has stopped giving the 7 per cent MEIS incentive. We have written to every one, but there’s no response,” Pathak said.
“Indian soymeal is expensive by over $100 per tonne when compared to our competitors. The 7 per cent incentive, provided under MEIS scheme over the FOB value of the shipment, helped the exporters offset the higher price in the international market to some extent,” Pathak said.
Shipments of soymeal during October were sluggish and stood at 0.5 lakh tonnes as against 1.3 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year.
Iran was the largest buyer of soyameal in October, purchasing about 21,605 tonnes, followed by Vietnam at 2,185 tonnes and Indonesia at 950 tonnes.
The trade association has projected a lower soyabean crop of 89.84 lakh tonnes this year as excess rains have hit the yields in the key producing States of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.
In the previous year, the soyabean production stood at 109.33 lakh tonnes.
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Global private equity firm Blackstone will invest about ₹3,545 crore ($500 million) in engineering and medical ...
Gokul Saini runs common service centre that provides digital literacy training
OTO Capital helps in a hassle-free drive
The yellow metal traded with a bearish bias last week
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 paused last week; traders should remain watchful
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...