Madhya Pradesh govt unveils “Chilli Chaha” mascot to rebrand the hot spice

Operation Wuhan, an Air India evacuation like no other
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
In a bid to give a boost to falling production of the chilli crop in Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, the state government has unveiled a mascot named “chilli chacha” for better marketing of the famous spice.
The move comes against the backdrop of a drop in the cultivation of chilli apparently due to lack of interest from farmers in Nimar which is known for chilli pepper production.
“We want to enhance chilli production in the Nimar region to boost the income of farmers. For this purpose, the government has unveiled the ‘Chilli Chacha’ mascot,” said State Horticulture and Food Processing Commissioner M Kali Durai.
Kali Durai also informed that a “gene bank” will be created to save the original varieties of chillies grown in the region.
The mascot was launched in the first such “chilli festival” organised on Saturday and Sunday in Khargone district, which is the largest producer of chillies in the state.
As per government data, the annual chilli production in Madhya Pradesh is currently around 2.18 lakh tonnes, which includes 54,451 tonnes or 25 per cent from five districts in Nimar region, namely Khargone, Dhar, Khandwa, Barwani and Alirajpur.
According to agricultural experts, chilli production dipped in the Nimar region over the years due to reasons like local farmers preferring cotton and other crops. Moreover, the chilli crop is prone to attack by viruses.
Officials said a committee of experts had been set up to chalk out a strategy to protect the chilli crop from the viral attack which will submit its report in 15 days.
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
WHO’s AWaRe tool can help safeguard precious drugs
Once it is mass-produced following clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy can be a disruptor in the field
On World Hearing Day (March 3), the WHO will highlight that timely and effective intervention can ensure that ...
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
The indices are close to critical medium-term supports; it needs to be seen if these levels hold
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Nifty Next 50 stocks are more evenly distributed across sectors than Nifty 50 ones
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...