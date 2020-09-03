Mixed trend in sugar

Sugar prices ruled mix on Thursday on ease supply, demand and volumes. AT Vashi, S–grade was steady while M- grade showed Rs. 4–Rs. 5 volatility as per quality. Mill tender rates ruled flat at previous day’s level. Due to more than enough quota (22 lakh tons) for September-- being a AdhikMas -- will keep the market under pressure for the first half of the month at least, sources said. The Navaratri and Dashera festivals fall under the second half od October.

Arrivals at Vashi were about 44–45 and truck loads (each of 10 tons) and local dispatches were at same level. Inventories at Vashi were about 90-95 truck loads. Freight rates were steady Rs. 80–Rs. 100 per bag.



On Wednesday, about 19–20 mills offered tenders and sold about 64,000–65,000 bags at Rs. 3,150–Rs. 3,210 (Rs. 3,150 – Rs. 3,210) for S-grade and Rs. 3,240–Rs. 3,320 (Rs. 3,240 – Rs. 3,320) for M-grade.



On Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates (Rs/Quintal): S-grade Rs. 3,306-Rs. 3,362 (Rs. 3,306 - Rs. 3,362) and M-grade Rs. 3,402–Rs. 3,502 (Rs. 3,400 - Rs. 3,512).



Naka delivery rates (Rs/Quintal): S-grade Rs 3,245 - 3,315 (Rs3, 240 – Rs 3,310) and M-grade Rs 3,365 – Rs 3,415 (Rs 3,360 – Rs 3,410).