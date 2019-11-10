MMTC asked to import 1 lakh tonnes of onions urgently

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
With the prices of onions soaring in many parts of the country due to crop damage, the central government has directed the State-owned MMTC to take steps to import 1 lakh tonnes of the bulb.
In a letter written to MMTC CMD Ved Prakash on Saturday, Awadesh Kumar Choudhary, Economic Adviser in the Department of Consumer Affairs, asked the PSU to take the imported onions available for distribution between November 15 and December 15.
The price and availability of onions are being periodically reviewed at the meetings of Inter-Ministerial Committee and Committee of secretaries and changes will be made accordingly, the letter said.
Also read: Centre to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise: Paswan
Another State-run firm, Nafed, would be responsible for receiving the imported onions and it will distribute them domestically.
A high level meeting convened by Cabinet Secretary last week decided to send officials to countries such Egypt and Turkey to explore the possibility of expeditiously imported the vegetable to India. Another team of officials has been asked to visit Dubai to some stock of onions immediately.
Maharashtra, the State where maximum onions are produced on India, recently informed the Centre that 50 per cent of crop was destroyed due to heavy rains and floods that ravaged many parts of the State.
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 paused last week; traders should remain watchful
Employee Stock Option Plans are usually a win-win for both the employee and the employer. But look at the tax ...
Good asset-liability position makes the firm stand out in a stressed environment
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...