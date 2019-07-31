Monsoon revival in July cuts rain deficit to 9%

Launching August 7: The new Galaxy Note
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
Powered by prodigious flows from the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon generated a significant amount of rain in July, cutting down the rainfall deficit from a peak of 33 per cent to a single digit (9 per cent) by the month-end for the country as a whole.
The prognosis looks good, at least initially, for August, with a prevailing rain-gushing low-pressure area sitting pretty over Central India on Wednesday and a much stronger system to follow in four to five days.
The India Met Department (IMD) has already put out a watch for a fresh ‘low’ over the North-East Bay around Sunday, which is forecast to intensify a couple of notches into a depression or a deep depression by midweek next week.
Initially, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and East Madhya Pradesh are expected to face the brunt of the system in the form of high winds, heavy to very heavy rainfall and flooding, before the system travels towards Gujarat and South-West Rajasthan.
The South Peninsula would need to wait until this system drops anchor in the Bay for some badly needed rains, though early forecasts suggest that material benefits might accrue only to Kerala, starting Monday/Tuesday next.
Rainfall along the West Coast (Including over Kerala) may increase from Saturday (August 3), the IMD said. Heavy rainfall has been forecast in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Gujarat on Sunday, up to which forecasts are available.
The ghat regions of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka might witness rainfall on August 8 or 9 but not the plains of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and adjoining Andhra Pradesh, said an outlook from the European Centre for Medium-Term Weather Forecasts.
This would mean that the rain-scarce Met subdivisions of Kerala (deficit rain of 32 per cent); Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (29 per cent); and Rayalaseema (28 per cent) might not see any significant turn for the better during this phase.
The 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning saw Jammu & Kashmir face the wrath of the currently raging monsoon, with widespread rainfall and isolated extremely heavy falls being reported from the Jammu division.
Udhampur recorded an exceptionally heavy 34.2 cm of rain while it was only slightly less intense over Katra (29.2 cm) during this phase. The causative ‘low’ lay over North-East Madhya Pradesh by Wednesday evening.
This ‘low’ is expected to weaken by Thursday, but it may not be too long before its successor forms over the North-East Bay, building on an incoming remnant of a South China Sea storm.
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...