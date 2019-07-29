Monsoon to stay strong this week as fresh circulation forms

The monsoon would stay active over Central India, West India and adjoining North-West India this week despite India Met Department (IMD) not pressing with the outlook for a fresh low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may prevail over Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan during these days.

Slow Movement

The earlier expectation for a fresh 'low' was pinned on a cyclonic circulation over North-West Bay of Bengal but the system has washed ashore this (Monday) morning without intensifying.

But even a rudimentary circulation of this type can kick up a lot of rain thanks to its comparably slow lateral movement forward (into Central, West and North-West India) even as the seas feed oodles of moisture into it.

According to the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service, the proceedings might just another boost after August 5 with the expected formation of yet another 'low' in the Bay.

As per the initial outlook, this would just have what it takes to grow as a likely depression or a deep depression, capable of generating lots of rain over East India initially before pushing in further westward.

According to the US agency, the the system would likely track almost along a straight line across Central India into West India and keep its intensity as such until it reaches Gujarat over a period of four to five days.

Stronger System

Under this scenario, the already flooded regions over Central India, West India and North-West India, including the Konkan (and Mumbai) could be tested yet again.

This system would be initiated in the aftermath of a cyclone/typhoon in the North-West Pacific/South China Sea making a landfall over Vietnam and its remnant circulation crossing over into the Bay.

Wind-field projections of the IMD too agrees with this outlook and shows a preliminary circulation/'low' sitting over the Bengal coast by August 8, up to which forecasts are available.

An extended forecast from August 3 to 5 (Saturday to Monday) said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Central and North-West India and northern parts of the West Coast.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over the rest of the country except over South-East Peninsular India (mainly Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood) where the rainfall is likely to be isolated.

But available forecasts suggest that the 'pull power' of the brewing system over the Bay after August 5 would be strong enough to drag even parts of the South Peninsular under rain cover.