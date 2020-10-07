Moong, tur on an uptrend

With the Madhya Pradesh government agreeing to reduce mandi tax from the existing ₹1.70 to 50 p, trading in all 270 mandis across Madhya Pradesh resumed from Wednesday. Due to weak availability, most of the pulse seeds either ruled firm or traded higher. After a strong rally in tur and urad, moong also gained ₹200 today with moong (bold) rising to ₹7,400- 7,700 a quintal. Urad remained firm with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹7,500-8,000, urad (average) at ₹6,300-6,800, while urad (cheap quality) ruled at ₹5,000-6,000 a quintal.

Uptrend continued in tur with tur (Maharashtra) today being quoted at ₹8,800-9,000, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹7,300-8,400. According to traders, with the new tur crop about two-three months away, uptrend in tur will likely to continue unless NAFED releases its stock. Weak availability also lifted masur by ₹50 with masur (bold) today rising to ₹5,700. Chana (kanta) on the other hand declined by ₹50 at ₹5,550 a quintal on decline in buying support at higher rate.