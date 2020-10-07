Agri Business

Moong, tur on an uptrend

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

With the Madhya Pradesh government agreeing to reduce mandi tax from the existing ₹1.70 to 50 p, trading in all 270 mandis across Madhya Pradesh resumed from Wednesday. Due to weak availability, most of the pulse seeds either ruled firm or traded higher. After a strong rally in tur and urad, moong also gained ₹200 today with moong (bold) rising to ₹7,400- 7,700 a quintal. Urad remained firm with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹7,500-8,000, urad (average) at ₹6,300-6,800, while urad (cheap quality) ruled at ₹5,000-6,000 a quintal.

Uptrend continued in tur with tur (Maharashtra) today being quoted at ₹8,800-9,000, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹7,300-8,400. According to traders, with the new tur crop about two-three months away, uptrend in tur will likely to continue unless NAFED releases its stock. Weak availability also lifted masur by ₹50 with masur (bold) today rising to ₹5,700. Chana (kanta) on the other hand declined by ₹50 at ₹5,550 a quintal on decline in buying support at higher rate.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.