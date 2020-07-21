More rains seen as clouds mass up over East, North-East

Satellite pictures on Tuesday evening showed that intense clouding over the North-Eastern States and adjoining Bangladesh as well as parts of East India has extended to Central and adjoining East India from Sagar, Jabajpur, Raipur and Kamakhyanagar and growing menacingly over Balasore, Kaharagpur, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Gaya, Patna, Bhagalpur, Malda, Meherpur and Kolkata.

A comparably smaller mass looked down upon parts of West Uttar Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi from Gwalior, Agra, Aligarh, Amroha to New Delhi. The clouds over Bihar and adjoining East Uttar Pradesh from Patna, Darbhanga, Barharia, Mau, Shahgunj, Gorakhpur and Birgunj witnessed in the morning had lifted completely by the evening, the satellite pictures revealed.

Flood warning in East

According to the Central Water Commission, there are at least 14 locations in Bihar where the water level has equalled or exceeded the warning level but less than danger level, and 12 in Assam, as of Tuesday evening. An expected intense rain spell over Bihar and North-East India may accentuate flood conditions and lead to landslides over the North-Eastern States, hills of West Bengal and Sikkim.

In the South, a cyclonic circulation each over the Comorin and off Lakshadweep and Kerala coast has persisted into the morning. A non-seasonal trough runs in from Marathwada to North Interior Tamil Nadu across Interior Karnataka, indicating the weak phase of the monsoon here. But the seas here are restless ahead of what looks like a monsoon revival, marked by swells along the coast.

To the East and North-East, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may lash Bihar, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 3-4 days also. But it expects the rainfall intensity to decrease thereafter.

Extremely heavy falls

Isolated extremely heavy falls are forecast over Assam, Meghalaya and hills of West Bengal and Sikkim today (Tuesday). To the West, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh until tomorrow (Wednesday).

Rainfall intensity and distribution may reduce thereafter here, too.