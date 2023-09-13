Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd. (NSPL) has recently inaugurated a 58,000 sq greenhouse facility to enhance its existing Plant Pathology and Seed Health operations. NSPL will focus on developing pest and disease-resistant crop varieties, promising higher yields and reduced reliance on pesticides in the plant pathology units.

Gurmukh Roopra, Namdhari’s Group CEO said, “We recognise that there are multiple challenges at the farmer level that need scientific solutions. As a result, we have taken steps to invest in forward-looking tools and solutions for our researchers, effectively reiterating our commitment to providing world-class products for our farmers well into the future.”

Simultaneously, the Seed Health units will dedicate their efforts to developing, validating, and aligning pathogen testing protocols with international standards like ISTA and ISF. This facility will serve as the cornerstone for testing seeds for commercial purposes, research, or domestic and foreign markets, the company said in a statement.

View of Namdhari’s expanded greenhouse facility near Bengaluru

Recently, three of NSPL’s laboratories—Quality Control (QC), Molecular Biology, and Seed Health achieved accreditation from the prestigious National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

“These dual milestones are a powerful testament to NSPL’s unwavering dedication to excellence in agriculture. Our state-of-the-art greenhouse and NABL-accredited labs signify our commitment to providing the highest quality seeds and groundbreaking solutions. With these resources, we are now better equipped than ever to serve the needs of both farmers and consumers, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for all,” said Sameer Sawant, President (Seeds Business), Namdhari Seeds.

