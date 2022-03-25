Namdhari’s Group to expand dairy business

After its recent foray into Hyderabad, the Bengaluru-based Namdhari’s Group is expanding its dairy business targeting the Mumbai market with its value-added products next month. Also the company is launching the certified organic milk in Bengaluru from April 1.

Gurmukh Roopra, CEO, Namdhari’s Group said the company’s value-added dairy products such as the Greek yoghurt, flavoured paneer, ghee and set curd among others will be made available through the general trade and online platforms in Mumbai from April 1.

Namdhari’s operates a 50,000-litre dairy plant near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where it has a large captive farm that has over 1,500 cattle at a single location. The company, which entered into the dairy segment about four years ago to make good use of the large quantity of fodder generated from its baby-corn export business, is eyeing a revenue run rate of ₹35 crore for its dairy business, Roopra said.

Namdhari’s, which saw challenges in its dairy business due to the Covid pandemic, registering a 5 per cent growth last year, is aiming at higher growth of 15-20 per cent this year, Roopra said.

A2 milk category

In the liquid milk business, which accounts for over 30 per cent of the dairy sales, the company is focussing on scaling its premium A2 milk category and is in the process of launching certified organic milk. Namdhari’s has been selling certified A2 milk under the Dairy Tales brand for the past two years, he said. The company largely sells liquid milk in Bengaluru and Chennai.

On Friday, Namdhari’s Group expanded its footprint in Bengaluru by opening its 31 st retail store in the city. The 7,000-sq feet Simpli Namdhari’s store in Whitefield was opened on Friday where the company retails a wide variety of residue-free fruits and vegetables, staples and dairy products under one roof.