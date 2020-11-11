National award for TNAU Scientist

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s Director of Research and NABARD Chair, K S Subramanian has bagged the Fertiliser Association of India Golden Jubilee Award. The award pertains to his outstanding contribution in the field of nano-fertilizers and its role in improved use efficiency while ensuring environmental safety.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a Gold medal. Subramanian is to receive the award next month.

The research director, who incidentally is also the founder Head of the Department of Nano Science & Technology has worked on design and fabrication of nano-agri inputs, nano-preservation of fruits, nano-sensors besides biosafety of nano-products. He has helped ICAR develop a research framework for nanotechnology, obtained research grants of more than ₹25 crore through International and National funding agencies.