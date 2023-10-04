The government has notified setting up of a National Turmeric Board to spread awareness about its health and wellness benefits, promote consumption and develop new markets to increase exports to $ 1 billion by 2030, per an official statement.

“There is significant potential and interest world over on the health and wellness benefits of turmeric, which the board will leverage to further increase awareness and consumption, develop new markets internationally to increase exports, promote research and development into new products, and develop on our traditional knowledge for value-added turmeric products,” according to the statement issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world with over 62 per cent share of world trade. During 2022-23, 1.534 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at $207.45 million was exported by more than 380 exporters to leading markets including Bangladesh, the UAE, the US and Malaysia. “With the focused activities of the board, it is expected that turmeric exports will reach $ 1 billion by 2030,” the release said.

Upskilling growers

The board will especially focus on capacity building and skill development of turmeric growers so that there is more value addition. It will also promote quality and food safety standards and adherence to such standards, the statement added.

Besides providing leadership on turmeric related matters, the board will augment efforts of Spices Board and other government agencies in development and growth of the turmeric sector and facilitate greater coordination with them.

The board shall have a Chairperson, to be appointed by the Centre and its members would comprise representatives from the Ministry of AYUSH, Departments of Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Commerce & Industry. It will also have senior State government representatives from three states (on rotation basis), select national/state institutions involved in research, representatives of turmeric farmers and exporters, and a secretary to be appointed by the Department of Commerce.

