Netafim launches FlexNet to make irrigation simplified

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Irrigation solutions provider Netafim India announced the launch of launched FlexNet - mainline and sub-mainline piping - for above and below-ground drip irrigation systems.

The multi-faceted piping solution can be used for any type of rabi, kharif, vegetables, cucurbits, or other crops verities that uses drip irrigation in the row beds.

Randhir Chauhan, Managing Director, Netafim India, launched the product on the social media platforms in presence of farmers from across India.

The FlexNet differs from traditional PVC as well as layflat tubing systems. Due to its being lightweight and its sturdiness, installation and usability becomes much expedient for farmers.

These features reduce the installation time and manpower-cost up to 30 per cent for farmers when compared to a typical PVC and layflat installation. The integral welded connectors ensure a secure, leak-proof connection between distribution pipes and laterals to increase the irrigation efficiency.

The FlexNet solution is available in the diameter ranging from 2-5 inch and comes with Pipe Valve, Dripline Connector, Pipe Connector and Puncture Kit. The output of the submain line comes in differences of 2.5, 4, 5 and 6 feet respectively.

Chauhan, said, “The introduction of FlexNet is centred on the objective to make farming simplified. Rooted in technological excellence, the piping solution aims to lend farmers greater support and autonomy over their fields.”

Netafim India, through the launch of FlexNet aims to cover 1 lakh hectare of land under irrigation and reach 50,000 farmers in the upcoming year.

