Ninjacart eyes residue-free veggies in tie-up with Kilofarms

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Ninjacart, a B2B fresh produce supply chain firm in partnership with agri-tech platform Kilofarms has started producing residue free vegetables. The partnership has produced first batch of residue-free tomatoes, which has been tested and cleared by Shriram Institute for Industrial Research, Bengaluru.
The batch also meets the 2013-14 Nabard testing list criteria in order to be safely tagged as residue-free consumable produce, Ninjacart said in a statement.
By February 2021, the Ninjacart-Kilofarms partnership plans to cultivate eight more residue-free crops including muskmelon, watermelon, chillies, potatoes, ridge gourd, ladies finger and 18 more crops by mid of next year.
“Ninjacart’s ambition since inception has been to ensure safe food for all, and with the introduction of our first residue-free produce we’ve come closer to that dream. Combining our knowledge of the supply chain ecosystem with their technology prowess, we will continue to stay steadfast in our goal and expand these methods to even more crops by next summer,” Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO, Ninjacart.
Ninjacart and Kilofarms have leveraged each other’s strengths to devise tech-enabled methods such as automated drip irrigation to assist farmers in achieving the finest grade of fresh produce through residue-free methods.
This technology will help farmers with moisture sensors that give a predictive estimate of the water content of the soil as it influences the yield of the crop. It helps reduce the amount of water used in the field by telling the farmers which part of the field has less water, thereby bringing more efficiency to the entire process with minimal wastage.
This entire system is controlled through an app wherein farmers can look after 30 to 40 acres of land in a single day, without having to spend the entire day in the field. Moreover, the production cost of this new method is almost at par with the conventional style of farming, where there is only a slight variation of ₹1 per kg more, in average production cost in residue-free farming.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...