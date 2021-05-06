NRAI shelves food delivery platform plans

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has shelved its plan to launch a food delivery app of its own. Instead, the apex body of restaurateurs has proposed an alternate delivery model aimed at enabling small and large F&B entrepreneurs to use digital technology to connect with consumers directly. NRAI is going to partner with Dotpe, Thrive and Peppo to put in place a model that’s aimed at providing an alternative to existing food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy.
NRAI, which represents over 5 l lakh restaurants across the country, has been at loggerheads with food-tech aggregators such as Swiggy and Zomato over issues like heavy commissions, penalties, and data masking. NRAI had started a #LogoutMovement in 2019 when several hundreds of restaurants opted out of these platforms.
NRAI had also announced to launch an app as an alternative platform to the aggregators. However, after a year of working on such a platform, the plan has been shelved for now, according to sources.
On Thursday, during an industry town hall meeting, NRAI proposed a new initiative called ‘Order Direct’ model which promotes restaurateurs to reach directly to its customers.
Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI said, “We are committed to take better control of our business and our customer data and become digitally more self-reliant as an Industry.”
NRAI is soon going to organise boot camps for its members to understand these platforms and benefit from them. Gauri Devidayal, Partner, Food Matters, said, “The idea for us is to create an alternative, not a replacement. We recognise the positive aspects of what the aggregators are offering us at present and to our customers too, but this relationship is no longer a partnership but rather is one built on dependency. And that’s what we are working to change.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...