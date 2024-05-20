The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and AVPL International have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish 70 skills and incubation hubs for global employment in drone, IoT, agriculture and allied sectors across India.

Also read: Kerala fisheries varsity inks pact with Bournemouth University

Under this partnership, AVPL International will upgrade the existing training facilities at 50 locations to Global Skills and Incubation Hubs (GISH) across 12 Indian States. These hubs will offer certificate courses from prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), in collaboration with the NSDC Academy. Additionally, dual certification programmes with international accreditation bodies will be available through NSDC International. A media statement said these efforts aim to empower Indian youth with the skills needed for global employment opportunities.

Enhance vocational training

Quoting Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSDC, the statement said: “We are excited to partner with AVPL International to bring advanced training facilities and globally recognised certification programmes to the youth. This initiative will enhance vocational training and position India as a leader in global skill development.”

Deep Sihag Sisai, Founder and Managing Director of AVPL International, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with NSDC to establish 70 skills and incubation hubs across India. This initiative will not only uplift the local workforce but also set a new benchmark in drone, IoT, agriculture and allied sectors training, enabling Indian youth to compete on a global stage. We are thankful specially to Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, for his mentorship and guidance in this initiative. Our goal is to create a robust ecosystem for drone, IoT, agriculture and allied sectors training that aligns with international standards.”

The initiative aims to train 1,40,000 candidates annually, equipping them with IIT-certified courses and internationally recognised accreditations, the statement added.