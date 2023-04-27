Mandava Prabhakara Rao, Chairman of Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL) group, has been conferred the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the AgriBusiness Summit and Award (ABSA) for his ‘excellence and leadership in agriculture and allied sectors’.

Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy presented the award to Rao at a function on Thursday evening.

Rao, a post-graduate and gold medalist in Agriculture from Banaras Hindu University, build NSL into a leading seed company in the country.

The Hyderabad-based company produces seeds in 20 different crops, including cotton where its ‘Bunny’ and ‘Mallika’ seeds are among the top-selling cottonseeds in the country.

“Under his leadership, NSL forayed into sugar, textiles, renewable energy, and infrastructure,” a statement said on Thursday.