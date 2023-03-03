Rythu Sadhikara Samastha (RySS) has won Marico’s Innovation Foundation award for promoting and scaling ‘disruptive innovations in natural farming’, making an impact on society.
Set up by the Andhra Pradesh Government, RySS leads the Andhra Pradesh Community managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme.
The country’s biggest natural farming initiative helped over six lakh farmers turn to natural farming. “Natural farming practices have helped farmers save money as they don’t need any chemical fertilisers, besides improving access to nutritious food for consumers,” a RySS statement said.
Vijay Kumar Thallam, Executive Vice-Chairman of RySS, received the award instituted by the Marico Innovation Foundation set up by Marico at a function held in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The list of organisations that won the award includes Kudambashree (Kerala SHG movement), Wipro Global Command Centre, Bharat Biotech, MV Foundation, and Titan.
