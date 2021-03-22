Oil industry body pegs mustard output at 89.5 lakh tonnes

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT) has pegged the mustard crop at a record 89.5 lakh tonnes (lt) for the 2020-21 rabi season, up 19 per cent over previous year’s 75 lt.
COOIT sees higher production of mustard in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar among others.
Babulal Data, Chairman, COOIT, said farmers have been favourably inclined towards cultivation of mustard resulting in higher sowing this rabi season.
“The weather, too, has been largely been favourable, and hence, per hectare production is also expected to be higher. Accordingly, we will see record production of mustard seed this year, which will benefit all stakeholders’ farmers, consumers and edible oil industry,” Data said in a statement. Production in Rajasthan is seen higher at 35 lt (32 lt), while in Gujarat the output is estimated at 4 lt (3 lt). Production of taramira in Rajasthan is pegged at 2 lt.
In Uttar Pradesh, COOIT sees mustard output at 15 lt (13 lt) and in Bihar at 10 lt (7 lt). In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the output is expected to be 10 lt in 2020-21 against 6.5 lt last year.
Similarly, West Bengal is likely to produce 5 lt (4.5 lt) of the oilseed, while in Punjab and Haryana the production is estimated at 10.5 lt (10 lt).
Lakshmi Chand Agarwal, President, COOIT, said the mustard prices are expected to stay firm considering the bullish trend in the global market. Mustard prices are ruling much higher than the Centre’s minimum support price of ₹4,850 per quintal. Prices of good quality mustard, with oil content of 48 per cent are ruling at ₹5,500-5,800 and are unlikely to come down, he said.
