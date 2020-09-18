Oil palm industry pegs 7 lakh acres of crop potential in Telangana

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Even as the Telangana government has identified 25 districts for promotion of oil palm crop, the industry pegs a potential of 7 lakh acres for the edible oil crop in the State.
The industry feels the increased availability of water from the new irrigation projects could give a fillip to oil palm crop.
“Currently, oil palm is grown in only four districts (Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri) in the State, covering an extent of 45,000 acres and yielding 30,000 tonnes of crude palm oil,” Oil Palm Developers and Processors Association (OPDPA) President Sanjay Goenka has said.
Telangana’s current edible oil requirement is about four lakh tonnes per annum. The deficit can easily be fulfilled by cultivating the crop in just two lakh acres of land resulting in 5-7 lakh tonnes of palm oil being produced,” he said.
“This will place Telangana as the first State in the country to emerge as a self-reliant State in its edible oil requirements. The State has a potential to increase the oil palm acreage to seven lakh acres,” Sanjay Goenka, who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of 3F Oil Palm, said.
He said the State has identified areas in 25 districts for the promotion of the edible oil crop.
If the State could increase the oil palm acreage, it could help farmers generate additional revenues as it would be in the position to supply the surplus oil to the neighbouring States.
“Successful adoption of oil palm cultivation by farmers in Andhra Pradesh is a testimony to the sustained and guaranteed regular income from the crop,” he said.
He said the additional acreage would also help attract investments into the oil processing industry. “It is necessary for the oil palm crop to be processed within 24 hours from its harvesting. This will help ensure investments in the rural area as the processing units need to be located closer to the plantations,” he pointed out.
