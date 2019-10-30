Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:36:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC132.0019500195004.84
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC100.801680016800-5.62
Taliparamba(Ker)2.3015190.201715017200-2.56
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC73.901655017450-14.47
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC30.001700017000-5.56
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.70-12.556.6018300183000.55
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC73.3035003300-7.89
Copra
Anaimalai(TN)15.51-34.8674.1993371020011.15
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC348.0010500105005.00
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC14.0083009400-2.35
Muthur(TN)1.00NC24.0091259000-1.56
Taliparamba(Ker)0.7016.6716.50915091508.93
Payyannur(Ker)0.56NC20.9487008900-
GroundNutOil
Ulundurpettai(TN)160.004900180.54629867364.46
Madhoganj(UP)39.00-251396.004890489020.74
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)24.86-46.17195.40505050505.21
Avalurpet'(TN)24.00-25548.2070127423-0.26
Tindivanam(TN)18.0087.5456.207348874812.00
Cheyyar(TN)11.56-45.93128.557434734210.17
Lalitpur(UP)6.00-23.08191.503880381021.25
Farukhabad(UP)5.5010807.005000500035.87
Bangalore(Kar)5.00NC111.00520052000.97
Kallakurichi(TN)4.805074.5062397039-12.42
Pratappur(Cht)3.202208.60490049009.99
Sevur(TN)2.80-49.09910.925700575014.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.707070.90405040009.46
Chittorgarh(Raj)1.5066.672.4035004200-
Nanuta(UP)1.50NC6.5049004900-
Villupuram(TN)1.201001.8071116645-
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)44.00-22.81525.00105001050033.76
Linseed
Atarra(UP)4.00-50227.004800484016.79
Karvi(UP)3.00-53.85120.204800477517.07
Madhoganj(UP)1.0066.6717.509650970048.01
Mustard
Agra(UP)221.00-10.539078.0036503650-5.93
Sitapur(UP)125.00-23.3110690.0034003250-1.45
Lucknow(UP)48.00201908.00410040009.04
Nagaram(Raj)41.00141.182700.8038913726-1.49
Barhaj(UP)36.0028.571353.0043004320-
Rura(UP)25.50-10.531794.6034003400NC
Gauripur(ASM)24.00-11.11601.003460356044.17
Pukhrayan(UP)17.0021.43691.5037153710-6.66
Kasganj(UP)16.00-46.671460.0035203530-10.89
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-6.67620.00427542004.27
Akbarpur(UP)13.50-6.9144.20387038901.44
Charra(UP)13.0062.5609.1035503600-7.79
Fatehabad(UP)12.00-79.311554.8037203720-5.82
Pilibhit(UP)12.00-36.84741.50421042300.36
Mathura(UP)11.0022.22597.0036503620-5.19
Atarra(UP)10.00-33.33341.5035503535-1.66
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-37.5504.0035703550-5.31
Toofanganj(WB)7.00-50140.004050405015.71
Lalitpur(UP)5.5022.222025.203845377011.51
Khairagarh(UP)5.2026.83646.2037003700NC
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00-83.33630.0035003500-
Etah(UP)5.00-68.751046.0035203540-7.85
Karvi(UP)5.00-44.44410.0035803560-1.10
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-20208.50422542154.84
Rudauli(UP)4.00-86.6768.0038553890-
Badayoun(UP)3.60-10361.60424042105.47
Devariya(UP)3.50NC496.90426042509.23
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-90.32622.0048504850-11.01
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-14.29180.90426542506.63
Puwaha(UP)3.005082.90420042007.69
Safdarganj(UP)2.70-28.95140.30384038505.21
Dhekiajuli(ASM)2.50-16.6792.00420042005.00
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC108.10374037251.63
Khurja(UP)2.00-60219.00420042008.53
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.0066.6756.4042404240-
Auraiya(UP)1.80-88557.6035503570-6.58
Naanpara(UP)1.606021.6035003600-8.85
Gondal(UP)1.50-31.82136.60387038707.50
Etawah(UP)1.50-25121.0035603550-7.53
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-42.3170.8037503740-6.48
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC251.8036503600-5.19
Partaval(UP)1.50NC27.004200425012.00
Gurusarai(UP)1.50-6.25117.00325032504.84
Bharthna(UP)1.30-35114.3035603560-8.72
Nadia(WB)1.3018.1850.5042004200NC
Basti(UP)1.20-36.8491.80422042455.24
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-7.6973.5036503670-8.75
Bareilly(UP)1.00-68.7598.80425042351.19
Ajuha(UP)1.00NC29.104100420013.10
Saharanpur(UP)1.00NC132.10423042201.93
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.00-33.3370.6037003730-5.13
Naugarh(UP)0.80-2048.90423042255.49
Buland Shahr(UP)0.8014.29131.604210421010.79
Baxirhat(WB)0.60-258.204050405015.71
Mustardoil
Sitapur(UP)115.00-1.714373.0084108410-
Birbhum(WB)60.00-7.69250.0094009300-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)45.00252013.5089908970-1.96
Haathras(UP)45.00125983.0086008500-3.37
Saharanpur(UP)35.00NC1805.0090008960-1.64
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00NC1242.00910091002.25
Etawah(UP)18.00-18.18835.00912590001.96
Karimganj(ASM)14.93-49.98208.97938093803.70
Giridih(Jha)9.653.54185.361030010300NC
Ajuha(UP)7.0040151.00980098504.81
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025288.7091359875-6.79
Jorhat(ASM)3.73-54.5779.6895009500-
Kasganj(UP)3.20-5.88108.9086408650-7.49
Rudauli(UP)3.10-88.93100.201000010000-
Purulia(WB)2.502538.5010200101200.59
Bharthna(UP)2.40-4116.5090009000-2.44
Safdarganj(UP)2.1016.6752.20995099503.65
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-2020.0085008500-
Achalda(UP)2.0010047.6089008900-
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-20203.80910091158.33
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.002579.6090009000-2.17
Etah(UP)1.80-2591.7086208620-7.31
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC60.3090009000-
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-25119.1089008950-2.47
Naanpara(UP)1.40133.3321.601000099000.76
Puwaha(UP)1.20-5238.209100900010.98
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-61.5464.0091109110-2.36
Rura(UP)1.00NC458.6080007700-
Auraiya(UP)0.80-2025.10910090504.60
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.60-6094.9098009800-0.20
Safflower
Belargaon(Cht)5.00-5.001400--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-80157.0092009500-
Ghatal(WB)5.00-33.33129.00670067004.69
Lalitpur(UP)4.60-4.17436.5083208170-16.80
Singroli(MP)4.00-23.0856.9070006500-22.22
Ulundurpettai(TN)1.002561.969899873522.77
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)1125.0028.448269.8434503190-
Thandla(MP)242.0027.151413.3135803550-
Lalitpur(UP)47.0056.67817.603570360015.16
Jhabua(MP)36.00480.65201.003538350016.00
Kinwat(Mah)30.007.14204.003420342513.06
Published on October 30, 2019
