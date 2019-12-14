Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:03:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Dasada Patadi(Guj)3.7010086.9540825438-23.27
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC108.00400045002.56
Copra
Pongalur(TN)10.00NC40.0089008900-
GroundNutOil
Vadgam(Guj)7.10-77.67671.18445544125.44
Mustard
Rura(UP)35.5029.092743.6034003400134.48
Fatehabad(UP)18.00441801.80405039205.19
Ghatal(WB)7.5087.5115.50420041003.70
Badayoun(UP)7.0040591.00422042004.20
Jangipura(UP)3.7048100.40425042704.94
Nadia(WB)1.10-21.4372.30430043001.18
Divai(UP)0.60NC116.503900390015.04
Mustardoil
Jhargram(WB)25.00-901553.0010500102003.96
Jangipura(UP)3.20113.3358.9099259945-
Rura(UP)1.5025489.4076007700-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Dabra(MP)15.30-30.609000--
Singroli(MP)5.00100243.4470007300-23.08
Ghatal(WB)4.50-25187.0064006400-25.58
Soyabean
Sironj(MP)151.10-79.871803.603562335721.90
Gandai(Cht)10.70-91.46633.3034003399-
Khachrod(MP)5.00-95.63367.403865370017.84
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-4066.403705363018.37
Published on December 14, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil