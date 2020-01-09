Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:10:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Halvad(Guj)25.6052.3880.7040254025-19.90
Radhanpur(Guj)12.70-31.104050--
Thara(Guj)11.1777.5849.7841104112-19.49
Palanpur(Guj)8.20-29.9192.7040754095-18.17
Rajkot(Guj)6.00-33.3340.5039503950-18.97
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.00194.1270.1041054105-19.90
Becharaji(Guj)3.90-54.6513.4040654082-18.57
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)3.4010070.1041004105-20.00
Mandalgarh(Guj)2.60-85.9544.0041204125-
Amirgadh(Guj)1.43138.332.0340554045-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC29.0041004100NC
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)1400.00-68.8938110.001500015000-14.29
Kolar(Kar)40.00-230.0020000--
Pollachi(TN)22.90502.6370.97290028003.20
Melur(TN)19.0018.75126.0020252025-
Negamam(TN)10.80NC166.5028502850-14.93
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC48.0018001800-21.74
Natham(TN)5.00NC53.001800180012.50
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC48.002000020000-
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00NC19.004000320014.29
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC60.001680016800-
Anaimalai(TN)2.25-21.152800--
Thiruppur(TN)2.10-9.622100--4.55
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC25.0016001600NC
Avalpoonthurai(TN)2.00-6.003169--73.34
Parakkodu(Ker)2.00-12.0020000--
Thondamuthur(TN)1.50-37.545.6026002700-18.75
Taliparamba(Ker)0.8033.3334.9030003000-16.67
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)32.00-28.89214.5030503050-
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC229.00370035005.71
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC100.00240028009.09
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC37.503700370012.12
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC7.6034503450-4.17
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)60.0016.28652.361015099509.73
Manjeswaram(Ker)25.00-28.57129.5095509550-
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC144.001050010500-12.50
Payyannur(Ker)0.9810.1127.0490009000-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.60-252.0093009400-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)469.00-14.348811.504615463023.07
Jhansi(UP)420.00-10900.004225--
Mahoba(UP)265.00-11.073776.7046004670-
Sevur(TN)51.66135.78321.61535054007.00
Mauranipur(UP)51.60-29.32181.1039503950-18.56
Shamli(UP)40.0011.11585.0050655060-
Dhrol(Guj)39.50-18.56532.104075409011.64
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)30.101484.212847.604850455521.25
Halvad(Guj)29.70-44.42431.544500452512.50
Cheyyar(TN)27.52-111.696230--3.80
Saharanpur(UP)22.0022.22191.0050505050-
Modasa(Guj)21.00-0.471214.7043254400-
Tindivanam(TN)16.00-281.506248--7.41
Bhanvad(Guj)12.00NC118.0048504500-
Palanpur(Guj)11.5053.331377.004677472716.49
Visavadar(Guj)11.07-20.82269.6141954160-
Dhoraji(Guj)10.6096.372.50445045306.46
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-18.18146.00520052000.97
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)8.50-10.53247.1043004405-
Thirukovilur(TN)8.00-18.406366--6.85
Bewar(UP)6.00445.4521.1047005200-
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-1082.10446044506.95
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.10115.792847.604650455516.25
Rampur(UP)3.00-15.705100--0.58
Anthiyur(TN)2.75-86.534609--
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20-159.606626--2.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-47.3751.704400440015.79
Nanuta(UP)1.00256.9048004600-
Vadgam(Guj)0.70-77.42345.204725473015.38
GroundNutSeed
Mumbai(Mah)138.00155.561061.00800082006.67
Bangalore(Kar)32.00-5.88586.0083008300-14.87
Rajkot(Guj)1.50NC39.00575056254.55
Linseed
Atarra(UP)6.0020108.5055005525-
Charkhari(UP)3.40-8.405250-32.91
Kota(Raj)3.00-3.005500--
Baberu(UP)1.6023.0821.405540555032.22
Mahoba(UP)0.60-17.104925--
Mustard
Agra(UP)190.00-3.066675.50410040807.89
Khanpur(Raj)158.00-306.304188--
Kota(Raj)128.5053.894064.004100420013.89
Samsabad(UP)125.00-9.425738.00420042009.80
Kasganj(UP)80.00166.67960.104130414012.84
Aligarh(UP)60.00-253795.00415041009.21
Gangapur City(Raj)41.30-34.133537.604210426013.88
Lucknow(UP)41.00-22.641404.5039503940-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)37.60-47.042218.404170436711.71
Rura(UP)35.50NC1556.0036003600NC
Lakhimpur(UP)33.00-5.711238.0038403830-0.26
Akbarpur(UP)31.00-461.304000-5.12
Khair(UP)18.0020706.50405040509.46
Ghaziabad(UP)17.0021.43330.00437543756.71
Etah(UP)15.00-31.82421.004100408011.41
Beldanga(WB)15.00NC68.004400440012.82
Shamli(UP)13.00-7.14261.0044104415-
Jarar(UP)12.50-22.504170-10.90
Dindori(MP)12.26281.9320.47370037758.82
Atarra(UP)12.009.09358.0036403950-
Durgapur(WB)12.00515.38622.2243004300-
Kayamganj(UP)11.00-15.38360.50399039804.18
Fatehabad(UP)10.00-44.44829.20415041508.64
Mauranipur(UP)10.0038.8976.703865390010.43
Bindki(UP)10.00NC257.0042204220-
Saharanpur(UP)9.5018.75126.50428042802.15
Muskara(UP)8.90-19.09126.2040004000-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)8.0081.82703.804025400013.38
Bangalore(Kar)8.0060512.0048504850-11.82
Muradabad(UP)8.0014.29153.0042304250-1.05
Pilibhit(UP)8.00-20598.00424042301.19
Mathura(UP)8.00NC330.00413041505.90
Jhansi(UP)7.50-153.003800-11.44
Nagaram(Raj)7.00-68.181520.604223421814.10
Tundla(UP)7.00NC569.60415041007.24
Mirzapur(UP)6.0033.33129.00431542705.89
Haathras(UP)6.00-113.103700--
Asansol(WB)5.60849.15390.4143004300-2.27
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.0042.86341.804151418810.69
Allahabad(UP)5.0011.11144.5042054200-
Baberu(UP)5.008.780.90389039507.31
Badayoun(UP)5.00NC302.50423042306.55
Khairagarh(UP)5.0038.89192.004200410013.51
Gazipur(UP)4.609.52154.10425042505.85
Jagnair(UP)4.50-18.18164.90385039504.05
Khurja(UP)4.50-10142.304210421510.79
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.502.27199.80350035500.86
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-20451.60396039507.32
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)4.00-20196.0040004000-4.76
Etawah(UP)3.00-14.2980.804150400010.67
Ujhani(UP)3.0050342.50420042009.09
Jangipura(UP)3.002546.70427042706.75
Palanpur(Guj)2.80-43.404025--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.50-24.24184.30375038502.74
Gondal(UP)2.409.0969.5037503750NC
Bareilly(UP)2.406066.50423542500.83
Basti(UP)2.4041.1850.50424042405.34
Mainpuri(UP)2.40-7.6984.5038853890-0.38
Kailaras(MP)2.00-10.404151--
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.00-33.3388.50394038353.01
Rampur(UP)2.00-39.504250-0.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0033.33165.5042004200-
Puwaha(UP)1.606.6753.10420042005.00
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-23.8157.30424042405.21
Tulsipur(UP)1.606.6716.1037753780-
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-87.2993.9040504150-
Mahoba(UP)1.5025282.9039003890-
Ajuha(UP)1.202019.9042104210-
Khatra(WB)1.20-14.2971.6040004000-4.76
Kandi(WB)1.202029.9041504100-
Bahraich(UP)1.101017.50398039805.01
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC74.204200415011.11
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.3390.5038503850-0.65
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-33.3322.40373037504.34
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6720.30405040808.14
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-33.3333.7042504250-
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC11.4042004215-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00-33.3398.0042004200-3.45
Itarsi(MP)0.90-0.903800--
Becharaji(Guj)0.80-9.204075--
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-2079.70427042655.82
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.60-86.36703.804080400014.93
Naanpara(UP)0.60-2534.4039003850-
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC1545.0096009600-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.002233.331626.5091504400-0.87
Saharanpur(UP)35.00-5.411174.0090809080-
Jhargram(WB)25.00-806.0010500--
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-515.009150--
Etawah(UP)15.00NC587.0093509350-
Haathras(UP)15.0087.5646.00870086001.16
Shamli(UP)15.00-25416.5091509080-
Durgapur(WB)7.50-2.6352.0298009800-
Dadri(UP)7.00-12.5239.0093009300-
Ajuha(UP)6.00NC110.0098009800-
Pilibhit(UP)5.5014.58126.7092529250-
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-93.6010000-1.42
Jangipura(UP)3.60-38.809950--
Gazipur(UP)3.4021.43126.60995099502.05
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.30-90.57231.3092709270-
Allahabad(UP)2.50NC72.0099009800-
Bindki(UP)2.50NC59.2095409530-
Mauranipur(UP)2.40-422.309120910012.59
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.40-35.009880-0.61
Rampur(UP)2.20-35.009250--
Mainpuri(UP)2.10-4.5569.7091709180-
Kasganj(UP)1.80-1080.1091509100-
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-18.1878.80950093504.11
Etah(UP)1.60-57.109200--
Paliakala(UP)1.5036.3630.40975097802.42
Bahraich(UP)1.30-7.1426.401036010350-
Raibareilly(UP)1.202019.9094359430-
Achalda(UP)1.202041.6092009200-
Rudauli(UP)1.20-7.6990.101015010200-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.3366.4094509350-
Rura(UP)1.00-209.307600--
Naanpara(UP)1.00-9.0925.001125011250-
Puwaha(UP)0.80-2024.3091009100-
Balarampur(WB)0.69-7.129900--0.50
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)99.50-8.722110.0015500154003.33
Mahoba(UP)81.00-274.609110--
Bangalore(Kar)18.00-195.0011000--4.35
Mauranipur(UP)10.80-41.9443.0090509065-13.81
Muskara(UP)8.60-10.42106.8093509300-15.00
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)4.50-52.63488.2088009200-16.19
Jhansi(UP)4.30-4.309225--0.81
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.29302.40895089201.24
Halvad(Guj)3.5412.03110.84975010000-13.33
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.30283.3359.5087509000-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.00233.3359.5092559000-
Kailaras(MP)0.80-1.808940--
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC5.0055007000-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)383.00-5.4312834.604000410023.08
Khategaon(MP)242.82-29.4714491.874000390026.58
Khanpur(Raj)89.00-89.004201--
Itarsi(MP)87.40-400.804020--
Banda(MP)58.60-58.603900--
Modasa(Guj)13.50-25522.0039503950-
Sankeshwar(Kar)11.00-81.67148.0039383700-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)6.50-23.53155.4037503800-
Lalitpur(UP)5.0011.11600.004150415021.17
Dindori(MP)3.00-8.963950--
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC19.0045504550-
Hanagal(Kar)1.00-94.7423.0040183957-
Published on January 09, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil