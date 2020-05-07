Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:24:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rapar(Guj)195.00-28.57824.0034103400-
Siddhpur(Guj)184.50-7.31939.0835173530-37.50
Rajkot(Guj)176.00144.44396.0034703550-36.91
Palanpur(Guj)168.60-36.62854.2035503680-29.73
Mansa(Guj)8.68-12.3233.7735903535-29.75
Amreli(Guj)7.508.715.9034453465-
Dehgam(Guj)6.10-21.79101.4035273550-36.24
Dhrol(Guj)4.00-4.003315--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC69.0037003700-9.76
Koppal(Kar)1.00-1.003418--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.80-87.325.8034303455-34.10
CoconutOil
Tarikere(Kar)2800.0033.336660.00110001100010.00
Malur(Kar)700.002502600.001000010000-
Santhesargur(Kar)600.00NC3200.00140001400075.00
Kannur(Ker)8.00-20414.0017450174501.75
Pollachi(TN)6.003.45231.272900290030.04
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC80.003550355024.56
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC28.80360039005.88
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC36.0017450164505.44
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC319.004200390023.53
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC225.00240024009.09
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)47.05113.67216.599365100355.88
Tumkur(Kar)3.00-72.7314.0070004900-
GroundNutOil
Mundaragi(Kar)85.00-27.97971.005245524040.28
Kustagi(Kar)16.00-68.63263.0055825665-
Avalurpet'(TN)16.00100120.00777379495.40
Savarkundla(Guj)15.0036.361040.105925540342.77
Vellore(TN)1.72-53.2615.339000940018.42
Kallakurichi(TN)1.60-60177.60813682499.05
Cheyyar(TN)1.55-36.73155.767533750020.32
Dhoraji(Guj)1.10-45118.805555550532.10
Sevur(TN)0.85-6.59387.98560056007.69
Bellary(Kar)0.80-94.29148.2050405431-
Mustard
Agra(UP)155.0014.393703.503820386014.03
Bilara(Raj)148.60-297.203912--
Aligarh(UP)60.00NC2470.004000395019.40
Jaunpur(UP)60.00201223.00434043253.83
Aklera(Raj)59.50600161.503870368720.94
Khair(UP)55.00-8.331324.503800380013.43
Goluwala(Raj)46.20-57.18722.204425386530.92
Lucknow(UP)43.007.51463.0039603990-4.81
Auraiya(UP)38.00280331.003900385020.00
Shamli(UP)35.0020.69558.50420042002.44
Siddhpur(Guj)34.5988.4376.65377537158.57
Mathura(UP)28.00-12.5685.003950387019.70
Narsinghgarh(MP)26.0073.33129.00340034506.25
Badrisadri(Raj)19.50-39.004425--
Ghaziabad(UP)19.0072.73471.00425042501.19
Etah(UP)12.00-14.29238.503900395021.50
Jhijhank(UP)12.0071.43154.0038203820-
Beldanga(WB)12.0020121.004500450018.42
Durgapur(WB)11.504.55233.35440044004.76
Azamgarh(UP)8.0033.33137.60422042250.36
Devariya(UP)7.00-12.5137.60424542401.07
Asansol(WB)7.0016.67132.79440044003.53
Naugarh(UP)6.503.17107.2041504100-1.19
Khujner(MP)5.60-5.0894.903700376018.59
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.5019.57156.204425385032.88
Charra(UP)5.00-9.0994.603960395020.00
Kasganj(UP)4.00-33.33421.003940393021.60
Chhabra(Chhipabadod)(Raj)3.00-6.003831--
Fatehabad(UP)2.7022.7373.003720385010.39
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50-16.67156.503840380016.72
Bharthna(UP)2.50-10.7142.203850380014.93
Ajuha(UP)2.0033.3340.70410041006.49
Haathras(UP)2.00-33.33174.103900387514.71
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-33.3361.803850387013.24
Kandi(WB)2.00-5042.103850370015.96
Rampur(UP)1.9011.7627.604220422015.62
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80-14.2947.00421042000.24
Basti(UP)1.60-27.2771.0042004200NC
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.60NC42.6042004200NC
Katwa(WB)1.507.1417.80420042007.69
Beawar(Raj)1.20-80.95360.503950395012.86
Partaval(UP)1.202016.9042554240-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC66.703800385013.43
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6734.203800380025.00
Chandoli(UP)0.80-11.119.20427542751.54
Khalilabad(UP)0.80NC11.00422442350.57
Unnao(UP)0.80-2018.203975397521.37
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)0.70-12.510.30420042007.69
Mustardoil
Shamli(UP)40.0011.11606.00937593701.90
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1090.00900090007.14
Haathras(UP)30.00100505.009500940011.76
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-16.67472.00945095003.85
Durgapur(WB)7.56-3.57140.2510100101005.21
Ajuha(UP)6.00-25205.00980098001.03
Rampur(UP)2.502528.50960096007.56
Bharthna(UP)2.00-2035.20955095504.95
Etah(UP)1.805039.60915091202.23
Auraiya(UP)1.60-5.8844.309550955016.46
Kasganj(UP)1.60NC44.1091109110-1.51
Mainpuri(UP)1.50-6.2548.10916091501.89
Achalda(UP)1.20NC39.2095009500-
Mawana(UP)1.00NC35.6093559355-
Charra(UP)0.80NC11.7089308920-
NeemSeed
Kustagi(Kar)18.00-36.001100-37.50
Somvarpet(Kar)15.00-30.008800--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Thiryagadurgam(TN)64.00220103.6097521114313.01
Savarkundla(Guj)30.0087.561.701355011405-17.88
Chinnasalem(TN)2.40-77.9818.6086168000-13.84
Sangarapuram(TN)2.409.0910.40903610174-13.93
Katwa(WB)1.1022.2235.4052005200-18.75
Soyabean
Udaipura(Raj)80.001900145.40360035509.09
Dahod(Guj)58.10306.29975.80377537502.03
Sunflower
Hirekerur(Kar)385.00755.56430.0038003700-
Nargunda(Kar)42.00180406.0034003700-
Mundaragi(Kar)2.00-33.33179.0037193713-6.70
Bellary(Kar)0.80-6054.2037343776-5.37
Published on May 07, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil