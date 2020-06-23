Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:43:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Unava(Guj)11.30-63.78141.8038503625-26.88
Dehgam(Guj)8.30-35.66241.9037903635-31.49
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-33.336.9035883325-33.25
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC89.0036003600-16.28
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)8700.00397.14107570.001650018500-2.94
Honnali(Kar)4586.0028.8249916.00110001150022.22
Santhesargur(Kar)1600.00166.6712900.0090001400012.50
Pollachi(TN)4.90-20.97301.2721002200-0.47
Madathukulam(TN)4.62NC370.10230023004.55
Anthiyur(TN)2.6062.547.41980950-
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0010049.0018200180001.11
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC144.503100280019.23
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC280.002400220033.33
Copra
Elumathur(TN)55.2213.32707.189711970017.21
Kangeyam(TN)49.5026.921604.8795009800-6.86
Mandya(Kar)4.00-6099.0095008800-
Muthur(TN)2.0010017.009515946524.38
Anthiyur(TN)1.8012.530.7194098959-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5040.0090009500NC
GroundNutOil
Savarkundla(Guj)12.50-68.751456.605978563831.30
Bodeli(Guj)10.10-10.105050--
Kustagi(Kar)10.00-16.67386.0050005737-
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-80.65256.008750875069.90
Mundaragi(Kar)5.00-37.51293.005619572750.28
Laxmeshwar(Kar)4.00-97.39521.004589429640.81
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)33.00-13.16963.00975095002.63
Linseed
Karvi(UP)6.00-45.45197.6044654390-8.88
Mustard
Sangriya(Raj)243.10183.66811.804198426119.64
Goluwala(Raj)242.40165.53213.804200427424.26
Khair(UP)60.0071.432494.504300435028.36
Aligarh(UP)55.00103810.004350440029.85
Bilsi(UP)45.5019.74467.7012004200-65.71
Lalsot(Raj)40.40-25.191270.204625430025.00
Muskara(UP)31.501.61951.9044254425-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.292928.003990399015.65
Barhaj(UP)30.00-26.831594.00429042800.47
Bangalore(Kar)26.004712.00515057500.98
Bharuasumerpur(UP)25.00-28.57830.004300425030.30
Kasganj(UP)20.00300521.004070405025.62
Shamli(UP)19.00-29.631082.50441042307.56
Suratgarh(Raj)14.30-13.331949.604210415020.11
Beldanga(WB)10.00NC235.004700465023.68
Charra(UP)6.00NC228.004270418029.39
Naugarh(UP)5.00-16.67301.4041704150-1.30
Sitapur(UP)4.50-15.09337.704000397315.94
Haathras(UP)4.0033.33270.704350435027.94
Surajgarh(Raj)3.50NC347.604350430016.00
Khairagarh(UP)3.5040147.00400041009.89
Mirzapur(UP)3.5016.67180.00438043705.04
Sultanpur(UP)3.5016.6784.004175400015.97
Pukhrayan(UP)3.00-40361.004320430033.54
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC149.00400039506.67
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC98.0044004250-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.5019.05110.2041704215-1.30
Achalda(UP)2.0010076.204200420038.16
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC64.70418041008.57
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC58.0042004200-
Gondal(UP)1.40-6.6786.90395039508.22
Fatehpur(UP)1.308.3376.10420041659.09
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-7.6992.4042004200-0.12
Ujhani(UP)1.20-40952.70420042009.09
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.00-80236.804310425026.73
Rampur(UP)0.90-2558.004220423012.83
Khurja(UP)0.80-68147.704360430518.64
Unnao(UP)0.80-46.6726.804100397525.19
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1750.009850900015.88
Shamli(UP)22.00-121147.00986094607.17
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-34.781338.509850946012.57
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.57343.00985098501.55
Safdarganj(UP)3.005088.5099009900-
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC97.0010265102703.90
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6783.0096509600-
Kasganj(UP)1.60NC75.1091909060-0.65
Rampur(UP)1.40-17.6563.10963096207.84
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-33.3346.1092009200-
Charra(UP)1.002531.3098509000-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-9.0975.60995098858.51
Muskara(UP)0.60-14.2924.50950093003.83
NeemSeed
Kustagi(Kar)52.00108222.008001100NC
Madhugiri(Kar)11.00-22.004488--
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Arasikere(Kar)25.00-13.7954.0048304630-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Bangalore(Kar)46.004500359.001000011250-13.04
Savarkundla(Guj)20.00-37.5301.201212513150-24.48
Anthiyur(TN)4.10-57.7350.72900910650-
Manalurpet(TN)2.40-4039.7083317906-11.81
Lalsot(Raj)0.80-93.44138.7078909200-26.43
Soyabean
Latur(Mah)924.00-53.319155.00377042503.57
Haveri(Kar)53.0096.3311.0035002800-
Khategaon(MP)31.2431.3216002.523600355013.92
Momanbadodiya(MP)22.60-74.403575-2.58
Khujner(MP)21.10181.332487.10370037003.35
Bangalore(Kar)11.0017556.005150515011.96
Nilanga(Mah)4.00-7520.0035003650-2.78
Published on June 23, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
