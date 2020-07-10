Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 10-07-2020 02:19:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Palanpur(Guj)143.00-29.561967.0039003960-22.80
Siddhpur(Guj)101.78-36.672521.7438953945-30.78
Rajkot(Guj)82.0017.141210.5037253815-31.27
Unava(Guj)21.00-28.33319.0040004015-24.03
Halvad(Guj)17.80-33.581067.4838603850-28.52
Sami(Guj)9.00-39.1993.3039253945-28.96
Mansa(Guj)5.471.4897.9139704050-22.31
Dehgam(Guj)3.60-37.93275.9039073937-29.37
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC91.0036003600-14.29
Savarkundla(Guj)0.70-3010.1034253698-36.28
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-91.04112.3038303905-23.48
CoconutOil
Kadur(Kar)2000.00122.2232962.0080009000-
Santhesargur(Kar)1200.00NC22000.0080008000NC
Honnali(Kar)1000.00-71.9361790.009500105005.56
Malur(Kar)200.00NC5190.001000010000-
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.00-8.3017000--5.56
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC59.001655016850-1.78
Karamadai(TN)1.9054.47146.272600225026.83
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-2556.5018200182004.60
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC315.0024002400NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)4.00-11.11168.503100300019.23
Kuthuparambu(Ker)2.40-208.40330032003.13
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)20.00-44.291967.77985098507.07
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC45.509500950014.46
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)61.502.513574.50520053007.77
Mangrol(Guj)13.80-43.67361.70600058509.49
Amreli(Guj)11.30109.26196.205440504532.36
Bodeli(Guj)8.00-15.7982.8045004500-
Halvad(Guj)5.1047.4571.564750475023.38
Bellary(Kar)5.0066.6721.0053345504-
Tindivanam(TN)3.70-44.78418.6064626569-24.90
Savarkundla(Guj)3.00-401487.60490355001.66
Pratappur(Cht)1.40-3012.60510051004.08
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00NC1326.005259578740.65
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)4.0033.33114.207625800022.00
Groundnut(Split)
Amreli(Guj)1.00-503.00624056059.96
Mustard
Barhaj(UP)31.00-11.432052.0042504250-0.23
Goluwala(Raj)30.50-28.94086.604252425125.80
Sardar Shahar(Raj)29.50-59.004200--
Shamli(UP)24.00-41354.504730472515.37
Achnera(UP)23.00151345.004230420020.86
Jasra(UP)21.00162.558.004250425021.43
Lakhimpur(UP)16.00-5.883256.004240423022.90
Tundla(UP)15.0036.361318.504250424016.44
Palanpur(Guj)14.0040216.404335438229.91
Siddhpur(Guj)11.2275.86786.034140441719.07
Nawalgarh(Raj)6.90-13.804200--
Suratgarh(Raj)5.70-622115.004215421020.09
Rajkot(Guj)5.00-66.67413.704000400023.08
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.407.32307.404087410011.67
Naugarh(UP)4.20110333.8042104175-0.47
Saharanpur(UP)4.0060378.004725472514.96
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.5221.00438543804.78
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5016.67138.0047254715-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC33.0040004100-
Sitapur(UP)2.508.7352.304160420020.58
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.67102.004650450018.02
Devariya(UP)2.50-10.71253.6042354230-0.12
Akbarpur(UP)2.40NC345.60423042308.18
Basti(UP)2.3035.29151.6042304215-0.12
Faizabad(UP)2.20-12105.104300427012.42
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)2.10-48.7822.4044654417-
Surajgarh(Raj)2.105379.804250430018.06
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20329.004450444026.78
Choubepur(UP)2.0011.1114.804475445014.01
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0010089.5042004200NC
Rasda(UP)1.507.14115.7043104330-
Rampur(UP)1.40-12.578.00423042301.93
Robertsganj(UP)1.20-4054.70431043002.01
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-25119.20423042150.59
Tulsipur(UP)1.202066.4040004000-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.6796.904435442014.60
Mawana(UP)1.0042.8630.1047004710-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6796.604300430041.45
Naanpara(UP)1.00-44.4497.5040504000-
Utraula(UP)0.70-305.8040005610-
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)60.00501322.0010550925017.22
Birbhum(WB)50.00-200.0010700--
Haathras(UP)30.001001341.0010000870020.48
Shamli(UP)26.0018.181467.001000092509.89
Jhargram(WB)25.008.7319.001020010500NC
Saharanpur(UP)24.00-29.411727.009960926011.28
Aligarh(UP)20.00-502098.009900920015.12
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-33.331612.5010100927012.35
Lohardaga(Jha)5.00-132.0011500--
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC19.00118001080020.41
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.801260.7094009800-
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-44.44118.001059099857.68
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-94.609450--
Mawana(UP)2.00NC81.60105009250-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-60150.5010000106002.56
Kasganj(UP)1.8012.586.309440926010.80
Rampur(UP)1.80-1088.70964093005.36
Banda(UP)1.70-3251.70947092709.80
Etah(UP)1.50-2574.409500940010.47
Fatehpur(UP)1.20NC97.0010700990017.58
Achalda(UP)1.20NC101.8097009300-
Choubepur(UP)1.20-9.2010000-6.72
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-5098.70982594009.78
Naanpara(UP)1.00-28.5773.001065011150-
Charra(UP)0.90-45.309900--
Balarampur(WB)0.85-7.3310250-3.74
NeemSeed
Kustagi(Kar)25.00-47.92466.00600600-25.00
Madhugiri(Kar)13.00NC150.0045544554-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)276.00137.935054.901250512060-28.54
Halvad(Guj)144.18-15.421473.1878008000-24.64
Amreli(Guj)104.00570.97172.601215015400-29.20
Savarkundla(Guj)10.00-28.57383.201173810100-27.48
Rajula(Guj)2.20-53.1913.3088789503-42.72
Soyabean
Kawardha(Cht)37.3045.1469.703390343513.00
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)0.52-52.7320.4239024057-32.61
Published on July 10, 2020
