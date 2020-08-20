Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 20-08-2020 01:18:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Palanpur(Guj)38.00-9.522896.8039173937-27.82
Kalol(Guj)28.50-12.31417.1039103900-
Rapar(Guj)16.0010.342435.5038853900-
Unava(Guj)15.10118.84580.8039153920-27.63
Halvad(Guj)14.7672.831420.4238503825-28.37
Vadgam(Guj)9.7064.411013.2839283930-28.12
Dehgam(Guj)7.2056.52400.6039103900-27.26
Mansa(Guj)6.38-13.2184.8239103925-28.45
Sami(Guj)3.70-41.27191.2039053920-27.35
Dhrol(Guj)1.8063.6433.4033153435-
Dahod(Guj)1.40-5084.1037203700-29.14
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC109.0035003400-16.67
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)4921.00720.1779382.008000800014.29
Nanjangud(Kar)4500.0035010950.0014009000-85.26
Bangalore(Kar)3500.00NC155720.001300013000-7.14
Pollachi(TN)12.90111.48746.272700280011.57
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC131.002000200025.00
Karamadai(TN)4.50NC174.352850285026.67
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC104.00201002010015.52
Avalpoonthurai(TN)2.0010012.003315336941.06
Elumathur(TN)1.06-79.928364.743171323935.57
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC370.002400240020.00
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)91.7839.7814.63100651038517.10
Kangeyam(TN)29.50NC2961.27101501015011.54
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC291.00107001070012.63
Elumathur(TN)2.33-94.751091.1310216102994.09
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00-1.002500--
GroundNutOil
Anthiyur(TN)17.78107.23176.0053265329-
Gingee(TN)6.40NC245.1075497039-12.17
Madhugiri(Kar)3.0050255.004000521721.21
Kallakurichi(TN)2.8075244.4073437520-14.87
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC343.006500750026.21
Cheyyar(TN)1.72-58.75201.4979758112-3.31
Dhrol(Guj)0.80NC706.20447545253.47
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)32.00190.911382.0095009500NC
Linseed
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)2.5015060.904975475016.51
Mustard
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)31.0026.536772.804920499333.15
Aligarh(UP)30.00205572.004700475032.39
Hapur(UP)30.00202145.004700470011.90
Shamli(UP)26.0042469.504660467013.66
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)23.0015854.504700470011.37
Barhaj(UP)23.00152928.60432043201.65
Bharuasumerpur(UP)20.00122.221508.004500450028.57
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-38.461548.00540056509.09
Lalsot(Raj)15.60201921.205027488434.45
Palanpur(Guj)13.60353.33425.804642465239.11
Saharanpur(UP)12.0020627.004665466011.07
Tundla(UP)12.00501760.504440445026.14
Lakhimpur(UP)8.00-203734.004380435023.38
Hardoi(UP)7.00NC925.504450445027.14
Muradabad(UP)6.0020527.20438044004.04
Allahabad(UP)4.5012.5209.00430043002.38
Azamgarh(UP)4.50-10496.20434043402.60
Jhijhank(UP)4.00166.67403.0046704700-
Bilsi(UP)3.5034.62661.304450445014.10
Goluwala(Raj)3.40704542.804691473529.23
Lucknow(UP)2.40-22.582709.20436043604.43
Badayoun(UP)2.00-55.56470.30437043604.05
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC169.3028004360-26.80
Soharatgarh(UP)2.0011.11183.20436043602.83
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20442.604620460031.25
Gondal(UP)1.7021.43171.30395039502.60
Basti(UP)1.7021.43218.00432043201.89
Choubepur(UP)1.6014.2981.204700470019.75
Bahraich(UP)1.5087.5122.10405040504.11
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-11.76149.904580457520.21
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50-25429.404525452525.69
Ajuha(UP)1.5025125.90430043002.14
Sahiyapur(UP)1.3030180.00431043101.89
Unnao(UP)1.0042.8664.00442544257.53
Bindki(UP)1.00NC111.804580456020.84
Suratgarh(Raj)0.70-76.672335.404625461631.73
Naanpara(UP)0.70-12.5138.5041504100-1.19
Utraula(UP)0.60NC12.0040004000-
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)50.0011.113209.00105001050017.19
Hapur(UP)30.00501138.00108001065020.00
Haathras(UP)30.00-252071.00105001050025.00
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC3398.001070010700197.22
Shamli(UP)18.00-503310.60104901050014.02
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5728.40995099001.53
Hardoi(UP)7.0070.73320.401000099909.05
Bharuasumerpur(UP)3.00150127.509600960017.07
Dadri(UP)3.00NC291.00105001040016.67
Bahraich(UP)2.10-4.55138.6010950108506.83
Allahabad(UP)2.00NC133.0010200100003.03
Mawana(UP)2.00NC142.801070010500-
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00NC186.2098409805-
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-25173.709850980010.67
Fatehpur(UP)1.308.33151.40108251085019.15
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC148.70995099509.94
Bindki(UP)1.00-16.6761.70105001020015.64
Choubepur(UP)0.90NC48.80103751030010.37
Naanpara(UP)0.60-14.29112.201125011200-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)13.46-15.032010.7475257625-26.59
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-66.67460.001150095009.52
Vankaner(Guj)5.50-40.86155.4076507700-21.54
Dhrol(Guj)5.0078.57219.8066856475-
Lalsot(Raj)0.60-14.29150.2077507800-23.46
Soyabean
Dahod(Guj)10.20-45.161811.70374037105.80
Kheragarh(Cht)7.0052.1735.6027003000-
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)222.00-1.331888.0039003900-
Kustagi(Kar)19.00-553.0041004200-
Suva(DillSeed)
Sami(Guj)3.1093.7550.8045754300-25.31

Published on August 20, 2020
