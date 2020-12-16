Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 16-12-2020 03:31:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Castor Seed
Jamnagar(Guj)54.40104.51382.0041788913-18.92
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)35.30-8.793426.50440543808.10
Halvad(Guj)24.5016501919.54437543509.38
Rapar(Guj)12.00-522667.5043404500-
Dasada Patadi(Guj)7.40-33.33483.22437544387.18
Vadgam(Guj)6.30-54.351193.0844084498-19.04
Sami(Guj)6.0015.38500.7044204410-18.90
Dehgam(Guj)5.30278.57561.104387436210.36
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC147.0037003600-9.76
Coconut Seed
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.0020529.004450445036.92
Kanjangadu(Ker)4.0033.33241.504200420040.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC162.004800480045.45
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)54.3343.351754.81124551313549.43
Manjeswaram(Ker)4.00-33.33272.00130501305036.65
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC58.60124001240030.53
Ground Nut Seed
Thammampati(TN)5.16-52.9232.2487008750-
Groundnut
Mahoba(UP)553.00-5.065778.0040504030-
Jhansi(UP)450.00-10.892460.0041504145-
Jasdan(Guj)220.00101720.0051255125-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)128.30-14.581563.0051505100-
Jamnagar(Guj)101.50-49.48604.8048884750-
Dhrol(Guj)58.80-20.86839.2045904670-
Vankaner(Guj)44.0057.14144.0047004700-
Shamli(UP)35.002.94466.0058805875-
Halvad(Guj)32.10176.72637.3246754500-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)31.2084.62280.4047554870-
Dhoraji(Guj)17.905.29297.6047554630-
Vadgam(Guj)11.80391.6728.4052055552-
Avalurpet'(TN)9.6026.32152.0076117442-
Madhoganj(UP)6.00-29.4149.0044504100-
Kallakurichi(TN)4.8014024.0076267385-
Tindivanam(TN)2.405013.6078748000-
Lalsot(Raj)2.0033.3373.2044004450-
Cheyyar(TN)1.4549.487.4082477313-
Pratappur(Cht)1.20-2.405100--
Villupuram(TN)0.90-1.805884--
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-401056.00525051007.14
Atarra(UP)1.505075.0051005100-3.77
Kota(Raj)1.00-33.3330.8043514800-7.43
Karvi(UP)1.00-33.33343.8051005080-0.68
Mahoba(UP)0.70-41.6786.505080511011.40
Mustard
Agra(UP)180.002.2724808.105320530045.36
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00NC4162.005300530039.47
Gangapur City(Raj)48.2031.692889.605330533626.90
Kota(Raj)47.00184.857545.005050485027.85
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.677992.005200520033.33
Mathura(UP)25.004.173169.005250526042.28
Maudaha(UP)15.00-6.25674.005080510028.93
Barhaj(UP)15.00254102.60475047509.20
Achnera(UP)13.00-13.332851.005250520047.89
Sitapur(UP)12.50-7.41717.104840482044.48
Shamli(UP)12.50-10.71596.0055005500-
Rampurhat(WB)12.50-1.57236.10426042200.95
Auraiya(UP)12.0050801.205150525038.81
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-204560.004870486027.49
Hardoi(UP)12.0033.331450.104760483019.00
Etah(UP)11.0037.5948.505250532039.63
Gorakhpur(UP)11.00-37.141648.2048504700-
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-33.332822.205875585037.43
Muskara(UP)9.80-5.772284.305150510039.19
Jhansi(UP)9.505.56480.104870487026.00
Mahoba(UP)9.30-50.792121.205080515039.94
Malpura(Raj)8.80183.87651.605350540045.78
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)8.70190344.805342559627.71
Karvi(UP)8.00-20704.504970495029.09
Bharuasumerpur(UP)7.00-302051.004900490036.11
Tundla(UP)7.00NC2208.505320533045.55
Mumbai(Mah)6.00200136.0070007000NC
Lalsot(Raj)5.80544.442620.805300528426.64
Nagaram(Raj)5.3043.2413045.705500564535.87
Chandausi(UP)5.0011.11497.005020499020.96
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.671179.405300531044.81
Mainpuri(UP)4.602.22461.405250530043.05
Rura(UP)4.2051082.004150415018.57
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.0060456.505285532044.79
Orai(UP)4.00-27.27203.6053505350-
Kayamganj(UP)4.0033.33608.605200524038.30
Lucknow(UP)3.70NC2881.004760477520.51
Allahabad(UP)3.5040319.005200520023.22
Ballia(UP)3.50-12.5404.505275527023.54
Gazipur(UP)3.206.67341.905260530023.76
Muradabad(UP)3.00-14.29787.205080504020.38
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC246.004850490031.08
Devariya(UP)3.00NC487.604845480013.73
Amroha(UP)2.604139.205025502019.36
Choubepur(UP)2.6018.18213.605500545046.67
Etawah(UP)2.5025267.705200525038.67
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-16.67396.005240524524.76
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC397.0055105520-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.5025513.405480550046.13
Sahiyapur(UP)2.5025287.204800484013.21
Bilsi(UP)2.30155.56813.505160516035.79
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.10-67.695900.805175522527.62
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00100123.004675465020.18
Ajuha(UP)2.0033.33192.305100500021.43
Maharajganj(UP)2.0010074.504550455016.67
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC175.50420042002.44
Badayoun(UP)1.8012.5638.705000500018.20
Naugarh(UP)1.8012.5430.804920490016.17
Madhoganj(UP)1.8050236.604800482528.00
Atarra(UP)1.5025172.805000505029.03
Azamgarh(UP)1.5025629.604840480014.15
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC501.405280533038.95
Raibareilly(UP)1.5087.5132.104860486034.07
Partaval(UP)1.505088.3047154650-
Bharthna(UP)1.50NC172.005200524042.47
Kandi(WB)1.50-40182.105020502022.44
Fatehpur(UP)1.3062.5219.705150516028.75
Basti(UP)1.20-25315.604780482012.47
Faizabad(UP)1.20-20223.104980500025.13
Gurusarai(UP)1.20-7.69145.704700470027.03
Aliganj(UP)1.00-5076.004850470056.45
Achalda(UP)1.00NC218.605250525038.16
Atrauli(UP)0.8014.29137.405250522564.58
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.29174.104400442022.56
Unnao(UP)0.60-25105.204875487530.87
Utraula(UP)0.60NC13.2046504000-
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC21.604650495052.46
Nadia(WB)0.60-507.505300400023.26
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Jamnagar(Guj)820.00208.275047.0090888913-6.55
Sumerpur(Raj)66.0069.23171.0082009500-9.99
Gangapur City(Raj)38.50-7.89686.1091639051-5.92
Bharuasumerpur(UP)35.00133.33700.5084008400-12.50
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)23.70169.32463.501193011165-22.56
Jasdan(Guj)17.5075551.901225013000-20.97
Halvad(Guj)12.5658.592520.1689008950-3.78
Mumbai(Mah)12.009.09215.001250012500-30.56
Orai(UP)10.00-16.67143.0087508350-8.38
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)8.6038.71144.4075007000-20.21
Maudaha(UP)6.508.3358.5084008300-7.69
Lalsot(Raj)5.50103.7134.10900086501.12
Kota(Raj)5.0066.67104.1082008000-3.53
Mahoba(UP)4.5012.5624.3086608750-
Vankaner(Guj)4.30186.67251.7085008500-12.82
Jhansi(UP)4.20-23.6476.2094459440-0.32
Malpura(Raj)2.70237.527.6084008100-21.50
Rapar(Guj)1.70-39.2916.4081558755-
Dhrol(Guj)1.7078.95233.6088807885-2.42
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.407587.00885087500.97
Barmer(Raj)1.00-6040.2083008500-
Jayamkondam(TN)0.90-17.4376.2896408161-12.36
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.80NC161.7084008500-11.58
Villupuram(TN)0.80-9061.6064498024-34.69
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.53-20.91.7383159300-12.47
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)523.10235.3237403.20420041759.09
Khategaon(MP)28.10-35.679656.9638603580-0.77
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.0050957.00520051006.67
Zaheerabad(TG)1.00-2.004050--

