Oils and Fats Prices

as on : 17-12-2020 03:54:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coconut Oil
Bangalore(Kar)4500.00284.62167756.002250022500-
Tarikere(Kar)2000.00-35245.0015000--
Arasikere(Kar)1080.00-57.6573276.001800020000-
Mumbai(Mah)373.00-29.369060.0020002000-
Kattakada(Ker)210.00-1229.005000--
Udumalpet(TN)5.33-60.02197.2927502800-
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC240.0041504150-
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC174.0027002700-
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC134.00222002220011.00
Kuthuparambu(Ker)2.60-18.7519.90215001950026.47
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC265.00208002080023.81
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.505067.0050005000-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC73.50223002230022.53
Tiruchengode(Agri. Coop. Marketing Society)(TN)0.75-1.504020--
Mustard Oil
Saharanpur(UP)35.00404839.00126001260039.61
Jhargram(WB)26.0041067.0010600105000.95
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC5028.00110001100015.79
Shamli(UP)25.0013.644415.60126001260039.23
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00-123806.50126501260039.78
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00502555.20128001280041.44
Durgapur(WB)10.801.89862.1710200101604.08
Rura(UP)8.00NC559.80110001100044.74
Balarampur(WB)7.80-2.5147.93132001320034.01
Etawah(UP)5.00-16.67824.50114001140022.58
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00-33.33328.00135201350031.90
Pilibhit(UP)3.40-2.86416.40106601056014.99
Gazipur(UP)3.2014.29287.30123001230023.87
Hardoi(UP)3.00-25495.60109301091011.99
Raath(UP)3.00-25514.50112501120033.93
Banda(UP)2.50-16.67207.70112751127525.49
Buland Shahr(UP)2.20-12282.401205011655-
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10210.30107401080022.74
Allahabad(UP)1.5050223.00118001175021.03
Auraiya(UP)1.50-6.25175.90113001130021.51
Etah(UP)1.50-6.25170.20107001070021.59
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-16.67228.70117501170027.03
Choubepur(UP)1.4027.27123.20109001090020.11
Charra(UP)1.308.33170.901105011070-
Mainpuri(UP)1.30-7.14240.101061010610265.86
Milak(UP)1.30NC123.40107901076017.60
Naanpara(UP)1.2020171.20124001240011.71
Paliakala(UP)1.10-15.38200.50113301123016.56
Raibareilly(UP)1.0025122.80114501145022.07
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67247.40520011500-43.48
Rampur(UP)0.8014.29160.70101101011010.49
Gurusarai(UP)0.60NC55.4010400975026.83
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00254662.0039500395001.41
Rura(UP)8.00NC214.0031000310003.33
Kasganj(UP)6.0020381.803940039600-0.51

Published on December 17, 2020
