Onion Retail Price Tracker: Wednesday, January 8

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 08, 2020

Among the metros, onions were cheapest in Chennai, at ₹52/kg, and the most expensive in Mumbai, at ₹80/kg

Kota, Shimla, Dharwad, Hisar and Purnia saw average retail prices of onions drop by a sharp ₹20-35 /kg on Wednesday. The bulb retailed at an average of ₹50/kg in Kota (Rajasthan( and Hisar (Haryana), ₹56/kg in Dharwad (Karnataka), ₹60/kg in Purnia (Bihar) and ₹80/kg in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), according to data on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.

The price of the bulb saw smaller declines in many other parts of the country, including Ludhiana, Varanasi, Jaipur, Kolkata and Surat, where it fell ₹10-15/kg from Tuesday’s prices.

The highest price in the country remained unchanged at ₹150/kg on Wednesday, while the minimum price of the bulb declined to ₹40/kg. The modal price climbed to ₹75/kg.

Among the top four metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, where consumption is high — onions were the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹52/kg, and the most expensive in Mumbai, at ₹80/kg. In Kolkata, prices dropped ₹10/kg from Tuesday’s prices to retail at ₹70/kg and in Delhi, they dropped by ₹6/kg and retailed at ₹64/kg on Wednesday.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Wednesday, January 8.

 

