Organic farming acreage rises to 27.7 lakh hectares

The total area under organic farming in the country has gone up by 20 per cent to 27.7 lakh hectares (lh) till date from 23.02 lh brought under chemicals-free cultivation last year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

This includes 10.97 lh already declared organic under the National Programme for Organic Produce (NPOP), 8.41 lh under conversion, 5.98 lh under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana ad 0.639 lh covered under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. Madhya Pradesh with 7.55 lh under organic farming, or in the process of becoming organic, tops the list among the States.

Interestingly, the area considered organic in the central Indian State came down from 8.12 lh in 2018-19, even though no reason was given why.

The second place is occupied by Rajasthan with 4.11 lh under organic farming or conversion.

In Maharashtra, the organic area is 2.84 lh, the Minister said. Another State showing significant progress in organic farming is Odisha.

The MOVCDNER scheme, launched with the specific aim of increasing organic farming area in the North-East States, has helped convert an additional 63,860 hectares into organic farming till date. In 2018-19, the organic farming area under the scheme was 45,918 hectares, Tomar said.