Other Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:04:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dhaincha
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00-93.7540.0027503150-
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)305.00-4.697692.00287028750.70
Lakhimpur(UP)140.0010029489.00323032709.49
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)75.0019.05769.0024002450-
Barhaj(UP)43.007.54243.0032803280-7.99
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-202636.003300330010.00
Sandila(UP)25.0047.06386.0029102860-
Fatehabad(UP)15.0076.47421.40325031501.56
Buland Shahr(UP)14.007.69356.5026902680-13.23
Pilibhit(UP)14.00-6.671297.00320032206.84
Madhoganj(UP)12.5031.58356.00308030509.22
Kudchi(Kar)10.00-50298.00340025006.25
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1179.00300029001.69
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.5025972.1029002900-17.14
Khurja(UP)7.00NC213.5028602860-0.52
Bareilly(UP)6.50-23.53196.60320032408.11
Allahabad(UP)6.0071.43126.0032003250-3.03
Badayoun(UP)5.00-28.57262.20321032004.39
Rudauli(UP)4.504.6577.6036703650-
Viswan(UP)4.00NC218.0024002400-
Naugarh(UP)3.5040176.40347535201.46
Haathras(UP)3.00-25145.80320032008.47
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)2.00-4.003700-23.33
Sindholi(UP)2.0010038.0022002100-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010081.0031503150-
Akbarpur(UP)1.60NC50.30378038005.59
Nalbari(ASM)1.30-48104.0038003800-
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-14.2960.80355535609.38
Basti(UP)1.002559.80351035404.15
Chorichora(UP)0.80-2012.1035303550-0.84
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70-3056.202640267511.16
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.0016.671276.80256025608.02
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC320.00270027008.00
Nalbari(ASM)6.5018.18136.6029502950NC
Taramira
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.80-95.749.2035503900-19.32
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)30.00-16.671778.602400240014.29
Jorhat(ASM)25.0013.64863.502600260013.04
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC560.002700270010.20
Nalbari(ASM)7.50-11.76218.102850285029.55
Published on October 31, 2019
