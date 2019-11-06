Other Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:01:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)250.0078.5729989.00317032307.46
Mihipurwa(UP)40.00-57.451122.3024502450-
Kudchi(Kar)12.0020342.00330033003.13
Baraut(UP)8.00-11.111229.00300030001.69
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5083.0025503150-
Published on November 06, 2019
