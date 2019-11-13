Other Prices

Dhaincha
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)10.5031.2599.4032003326-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)3.50-7.89235.6066064017.86
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00-14.294850.0038900389000.26
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10132.6038400385008.17
Gur(Jaggery)
Sitapur(UP)460.002.2222630.00326032503.49
Muzzafarnagar(UP)385.00109912.00277527503.54
Shamli(UP)350.00139.732128.00265029902.71
Lakhimpur(UP)280.001231049.003140315010.18
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.0023.082765.00322533256.61
Mumbai(Mah)58.0028001269.004900490025.64
Barhaj(UP)50.00-1.964539.0032603250-8.56
Saharanpur(UP)44.00-65.621871.30284030254.41
Chittoor(AP)43.0059.26190.0030003100NC
Agra(UP)40.00-16.671769.0032403270-14.74
Bangalore(Kar)28.00-22.221567.004650465012.05
Aligarh(UP)25.00-28.571436.0032503200-12.16
Mathura(UP)24.0050579.00323032000.94
Barabanki(UP)24.0014.29656.0034903490-
Kayamganj(UP)20.00NC497.0030603070-11.56
Hardoi(UP)19.0018.75264.0030303030-5.31
Siyana(UP)19.00126.1954.8022002200-15.38
Muradabad(UP)18.00NC249.8030203020-4.88
Pilibhit(UP)18.0028.571333.003260320010.70
Gondal(UP)12.80NC590.20366036606.09
Firozabad(UP)12.40244.4444.8028503340-
Jalgaon(Mah)12.00-61.29142.0028003261-11.39
Rompicherla(AP)10.00-2069.0020002200-
Lalitpur(UP)10.0053.85409.0026002755-23.19
Shikohabad(UP)10.00100125.0024002650-26.15
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)10.00100253.0036503650-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.00-101022.1028002900-20.00
Kopaganj(UP)8.508.97292.7034403455-1.15
Madhoganj(UP)8.50-10.53413.00305029508.16
Badayoun(UP)8.00NC294.203200321023.08
Khurja(UP)8.00-5.88246.50280028001.82
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1295.0026002600-11.86
Viswan(UP)8.0014.29264.0025002400-
Roorkee(Utr)8.00NC90.5027002700-
Kudchi(Kar)6.00-62.5386.003300330010.00
Fatehabad(UP)5.00-3.85452.20305031000.66
Kasganj(UP)5.002597.80314031602.61
Puwaha(UP)5.0015064.6027502700-
Jhansi(UP)4.80NC29.4026802625-
Jhijhank(UP)4.50-9.003500--
Rudauli(UP)4.205102.4034803450-
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-11.11289.8034203570-47.06
Etah(UP)4.0014.29102.40315031804.30
Sirsaganj(UP)4.005.26112.90332033101.22
Bindki(UP)4.0014.29141.3035503580-5.84
Mainpuri(UP)3.6020159.803245326510.37
Gangoh(UP)3.50NC118.8024852475-
Kosikalan(UP)3.5016.6776.0031203160-
Haldwani(Utr)3.30-68.8768.4024502400-
Devariya(UP)3.00-14.29158.9035753560-2.59
Safdarganj(UP)2.90-27.566.0034003200-1.45
Nalbari(ASM)2.50-28.57116.0038003800-
Pratapgarh(UP)2.5066.676.5035003730-
Charra(UP)2.5015072.8031753200NC
Naugarh(UP)2.20-12197.60354035005.67
Bareilly(UP)2.10-16205.803275325010.27
Allahabad(UP)2.00-50138.0032303200-2.12
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC46.0022002200-
Haathras(UP)2.00-20161.803600350022.03
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.00-16.6792.4030503050-7.58
Badda(UP)2.00-33.3368.8026502700-
Anandnagar(UP)1.808071.40355535509.38
Mahoba(UP)1.60NC28.9030653140-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-6.67106.30345034507.81
Fatehpur(UP)1.30NC56.2037153700-2.24
Atarra(UP)1.20NC73.3034403460-
Basti(UP)1.20-33.3365.80345034700.88
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC60.20260026509.47
Achalda(UP)1.00-72.2226.4035003501-
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC103.9032503250-1.52
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-16.67504.5034503450-1.43
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-16.6757.10381038256.42
Chorichora(UP)1.002514.1035503530-0.28
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC91.0026502550-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC26.3032503250-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.7016.6714.6032303250-
Nawabganj(UP)0.60NC15.3536503564-
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.0016.671406.802600266010.17
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC400.00270027008.00
Nalbari(ASM)7.0040160.6029502950NC
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)34.00-151926.602500250019.05
Jorhat(ASM)25.004.171009.502600260013.04
Howly(ASM)22.00-45274.0023502400-
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC640.002700270010.20
Nalbari(ASM)9.0050248.102850285029.55
